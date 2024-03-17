Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and BLACKPINK's Jennie lead female K-pop idol brand value rankings for March; Full list inside

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie and LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha took the top three spots on the girl group member brand reputation rankings for March. Taeyeon made her last comeback in November 2023 and set several records. Jennie teamed up with Matt Champion and released Slow Motion which is her first release under her new label. LE SSERAFIM made theircoemback with SMART and EASY which went viral globally. Here is a look at the full list.

For the month starting from Febryary 17 to March 17, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon became the top girl group member in terms of brand reputation. Her brand reputation index was 3,044,758. High-ranking phrases related to her name were To. X, Dream, hot, long-running, lovely and lovely. BLACKPINK's Jennie was placed second with a brand reputation index of 2,900,335. Jennie is currently starring in the variety show Apartment 404 which will be streaming on Prime Videos from February 23. The idol also established her own agency OA to manage her solo work. She recently collaborated with Matt Champion and released Slow Motion. LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha scored 1,890,452 and took the third spot.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl group members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.

Female K-pop idol brand value rankings for March

1. Girls' Generaton's Taeyeon

2. BLACKPINK's Jennie

3. LE SSERAIM's Kazuha

4. NewJeans' Hanni

5. BLACKPINK's Jisoo

6. BLACKPINK's Rosé

7. BLACKPINK's Lisa

8. aespa's Winter

9. IVE's Yujin

10. Red Velvet's Seulgi

11. NewJeans' Minji

12. Red Velvet's Wendy

13. NewJeans' Haerin

14. Red Velvet's Joy

15. LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon

16. TWICE's Mina

17. LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae

18. (G)I-DLE's Miyeon

19. Red Velvet's Irene

20. Oh My Girl's Mimi

21. Girls' Generation's YoonA

22. TWICE's Jihyo

23. Girls' Generation's Seohyun

24. Oh My Girl's YooA

25. IVE's Wonyoung

26. TWICE's Sana

27. IVE's Gaeul

28. LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin

29. TWICE's Jeongyeon

30. NewJeans' Danielle

