Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and BLACKPINK's Jennie lead female K-pop idol brand value rankings for March; Full list inside
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie and LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha took the first three spots on the list of girl group member brand reputation rankings for March.
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie and LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha took the top three spots on the girl group member brand reputation rankings for March. Taeyeon made her last comeback in November 2023 and set several records. Jennie teamed up with Matt Champion and released Slow Motion which is her first release under her new label. LE SSERAFIM made theircoemback with SMART and EASY which went viral globally. Here is a look at the full list.
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie and LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha lead female K-pop idol brand value rankings for March
For the month starting from Febryary 17 to March 17, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon became the top girl group member in terms of brand reputation. Her brand reputation index was 3,044,758. High-ranking phrases related to her name were To. X, Dream, hot, long-running, lovely and lovely. BLACKPINK's Jennie was placed second with a brand reputation index of 2,900,335. Jennie is currently starring in the variety show Apartment 404 which will be streaming on Prime Videos from February 23. The idol also established her own agency OA to manage her solo work. She recently collaborated with Matt Champion and released Slow Motion. LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha scored 1,890,452 and took the third spot.
The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl group members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.
Female K-pop idol brand value rankings for March
1. Girls' Generaton's Taeyeon
2. BLACKPINK's Jennie
3. LE SSERAIM's Kazuha
4. NewJeans' Hanni
5. BLACKPINK's Jisoo
6. BLACKPINK's Rosé
7. BLACKPINK's Lisa
8. aespa's Winter
9. IVE's Yujin
10. Red Velvet's Seulgi
11. NewJeans' Minji
12. Red Velvet's Wendy
13. NewJeans' Haerin
14. Red Velvet's Joy
15. LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon
16. TWICE's Mina
17. LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae
18. (G)I-DLE's Miyeon
19. Red Velvet's Irene
20. Oh My Girl's Mimi
21. Girls' Generation's YoonA
22. TWICE's Jihyo
23. Girls' Generation's Seohyun
24. Oh My Girl's YooA
25. IVE's Wonyoung
26. TWICE's Sana
27. IVE's Gaeul
28. LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin
29. TWICE's Jeongyeon
30. NewJeans' Danielle
