Recap to the complex world of Raj & DK’s The Family Man: Meet Srikant, JK, Moosa, Suchitra and Sajid

Ready to watch The Family Man 2? Here's a quick revision of all that happened in the first season of this Manoj Bajpayee fronted espionage.

The big day is here, as the sequel to one of the most successful web-shows, The Family Man, hits the digital world tonight. The curiosity is at its peak among the audience to know if the citizens of Delhi are infected by the Gas Attack planned in Mission Zulfiqar. The cliff hanger and the maze are expected to reach a closure in season two as the lead characters take charge on another mission. Before The Family Man 2 premieres, here’s a quick recap to the complex world of this Raj and DK created espionage.

Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee): A senior analyst of Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), spearheads the mission to investigate a potential terrorist attack, Mission Zulfiqar, in Delhi. After thorough investigation in Kashmir and Pakistan, Srikant gets the blue print and names behind Mission Zulfiqar. He begins his hunt for Moosa and Sajid across India, only to discover towards the end that the two are hiding under disguise in Delhi. He spots Moosa’s dead body in the end and celebrates the victory. But little does he know about a gas leak in the chemical factory. His professional space aside, he comes from a middle-class family with a wife and two kids, who are not exactly aware about his work assignments.

JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi): A middle-aged man, who can be addressed as Srikant’s right hand in TASC. He takes charge of proceedings in Delhi, when Srikant is away to carry out a parallel investigation in Kashmir and Pakistan.

Moosa (Neeraj Madhav): Yes, Moosa is dead, but The Family Man 2 will always be incomplete without this complex character. He has the rage to avenge for the ill that happened to his ailing mother and the dead family, and is willing to go extra miles to destruct India. While he is in the guise of an engineering student forced into terrorism for major chunk of narrative in the first season, it’s only towards the end that one discovers him being the real mastermind of Mission Zulfiqar with Sajid joining in at a later stage. As the gas leak is ready to take lives of millions in Delhi, he discovers that even his mother is in the capital. This forces him to take a hasty decision of calling off the mission, leading to a conflict of power with Sajid, which eventually results in him losing his life. Moosa is dead, Sajid manages to escape and the deadly gas is just round the corner, slowly escaping the factory premises, to take lives of Delhiites. What happens next? Well, that’s the cliff hanger at the end of season 2.

Sajid (Shahab Ali): The man behind a scooter blast, who has been released from the jail after a rough interrogation. Being vulnerable, the ISIS agents influence him into spearheading Mission Zulfiqer with Moosa. He is the one, who is supposed to transport the dangerous gas from Kashmir to a chemical plant in Delhi, where the explosion is planned. All dedicated to execute the plan and kill millions of people in Delhi, he sets up the bomb in the chemical plant. When Moosa changes his mind and decides to stop the toxic gas from leaking to protect his mother, Sajid disagrees and kills Moosa.

Suchitra (Priyamani): As Srikant’s wife, she brings in a new dynamic to this world of espionage. It’s her character that justifies the title “Family Man”, acting as a bridge between the element of thrill and family drama. Things spice up when Srikant suspects that his wife is having an extra-marital affair with Arvind (Sharad Kelkar), as the two spend a night together in Lonavala. But what happens there? That’s another mystery that we expect to unfold in Family Man 2.

Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary): She’s new joinee in Srikant’s team, who gets entangled in this investigation launched for Mission Zulfiqar. Her character is right in the middle of the battle ground, stuck in the chemical factory with her partner, Milind, who is shot dead towards the end. As she sees the gas escape, tears begin to roll off her chin, side by side the end credits. Will she manage to survive the gas scare or will she be the first victim? Will she be able to inform Srikant, JK and co. about the gas leak in time, as they are unaware celebrating Moosa’s death in isolation?

All questions will get answered in The Family Man 2. We hope, this precap proved to be a worthy revision lesson.

