EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni on working with Manoj in The Family Man 2: Outside I was calm, was crying inside

Samantha Akkineni can’t stop gushing about sharing the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2 and recalled her first scene with the actor.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man was one of the most successful and loved series on the OTT platform in 2019. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel, the wait is about the get over as The Family Man 2, which will feature Manoj in the lead along with Samantha Akkineni, is set to release in June this year. In fact, the makers have also unveiled an intriguing trailer of the series which has left the audience wanting for more. Interestingly, Samantha is making her Bollywood debut with the series and she can’t stop gushing about working with Manoj.

During her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samantha recalled her first scene with Manoj and said, “They didn’t let me get used to it. They put me straight… threw me into the lion’s den with a very important scene.” Sharing her experience of working with the legendary actor, the actress said, “Outside I was calm, but inside I was like I think crying a bit. I was just in shock and thankfully the character also in the scene was supposed to be like blank. So that was actually I wasn’t acting.”

On the other hand, Manoj was also heaping praises for Samantha and admitted being impressed with the actress’ performance. He said, “I was looking forward because the reputation that she has built up for herself in the southern cinema was something I had quite heard about. I was completely impressed with her preparation. I was shown a video where she has practised punching and kicking and jumping, everything she has done onscreen is marvellous. Every actor or actress is going to envy the skills she has shown in the film.”

Helmed by Raj & Dk, The Family Man season 2 will be releasing on June 14 this year.

