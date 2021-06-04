EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani opens up about The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee, Maidaan and Ajay Devgn

Priyamani, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, discusses the world of Raj and DK's The Family Man and how her character provides emotional support to Ajay Devgn in Maidaan.

With the release of The Family Man 2 round the corner, Pinkvilla got into a candid conversation with Priyamani, who plays the role of Srikant Tiwari’s wife, Suchitra in the espionage. While the first season of this Raj and DK created series came out as an underdog, there is plenty of expectation from the sequel. Prod Priyamani on her faith on the content of season one, and she recalls, “We definitely knew that this show had a good mixture of comedy, drama and action. But not once did we expect it to be received so well by the audience.”

She further added, “A lot of people appreciated the directors for using actors to represent their particular language. They could have cast any person from the North to play Suchitra, but they went for authenticity. They wanted a Tamilian, who could speak in Hindi, and that’s how I came on board.” Priyamani went ahead to inform that her co-star, Manoj Bajpayee is a fabulous actor and she’s a nobody compared to him.

“He plays any role with so much grip and puts in his life to the characters. His face and eyes express a lot. I am a nobody compared him,” she smiled. Next up for Priyamani in Hindi is the Syed Abdul Rahim biopic, Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn as the former Indian football coach. The actress is glad to be a part of the prestigious project and thanks her producer, Boney Kapoor to consider her for the role. “I have to thank Boney sir to consider me for the role. I can safely say that my portion in the film is completed however, the film’s shoot is not yet wrapped. They will resume once the situation gets better. I think, climax and a couple of matches remain,” she shared.

Priyamani signed off speaking about her reel life husband, Ajay Devgn. “It’s the story of Syed Abdul Rahim and I play his wife. The character is like his emotional support and she pushes him to the limit. She has a strong presence in his life. There was so much to learn from Ajay sir on the set,” she concluded. Watch the full video below:

