EXCLUSIVE: The Family Man 2's Darshan Kumaar on learning from Manoj Bajpayee, change due to OTT growth & more

Actor Darshan Kumaar, who was seen as Major Sameer in The Family Man series, has spoken to Pinkvilla exclusively about the success of the web show and his takeaway from working with Manoj Bajpayee.

A series that has impressed audiences all over again with the second season is The Family Man 2. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Darshan Kumaar, Sharib Hashmi and others, The Family Man 2 managed to leave everyone in awe of Srikant Tiwari's second act. However, as a baddie, if there was one character who the viewers loved to hate, it was Major Sameer played by Darshan Kumaar. The actor has now opened up about the success of the second season in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and shared his experience of working with Manoj and others.

While chatting with Pinkvilla exclusively, Darshan revealed that it was nothing less than 'amazing' to work with the team of Family Man. He said, "The Family man is a series which is made with Love, passion and integrity. Right from Directors to actors, technicians everyone has put their heart & soul in it. So, it has been an amazing experience working with such a talented and passionate team who wants to give their best all the time." When we asked him about all the love that the audience has been pouring in on the web show, Darshan shared that he is grateful to God for all of it.

"By God’s grace, I’m getting a fantastic response from the film fraternity, audiences and critics for my performance as well as looks. You fly high when you get such a response for your hard work and it gives extra courage to work harder, to give your best for forthcoming projects", said Darshan as he shared his take on the love that is pouring in on him and the show. Major Sameer and Srikant Tiwari have been at loggerheads with each other from the first season and that continued in the second one too. However, Darshan and Manoj shared a great bond and when we asked him about his experience of working with him, Kumaar was nothing but praise for his co-star.

"Manoj bhai ji is one of the best actors in our industry. He is so humble and down to earth who cares about each and every one. He believes in teamwork which makes the working atmosphere beautiful and everyone wants to follow that. So, I have learnt to live ones craft well, take care of each other and work as a family." Further, Darshan also revealed his learning from life over the years and shared that he believes there is no alternative for hard work. He said, "One should never ever take success or failure seriously. Because ups and downs are part of life. Our patience and hard work keeps us positive and motivates us to move forward. I have learnt that we should keep eyes on the stars and our feet on the ground."

While the lockdown has certainly been a very uncertain time for everyone in the industry, OTT has really flourished and with shows like The Family Man, the platforms have grown. With the onset of OTT, we asked Darshan, what he feels about the change. The actor shared that OTT has broadened the horizons for everyone including actors, directors, writers, technicians and more. He said, "It has made entertainment very accessible to the audience. Here content is the hero on a global platform which has made our filmmakers very cautious about what they are showcasing. Now, they have a huge responsibility to be at par with international content as well. So yeah OTT platform has generated a lot of scope for good quality of work."

Over the past few months, like all of us, Darshan too has been spending time at home due to the lockdown. We asked him how he kept himself busy during the lockdown time. To this, Darshan said that he worked on his acting skills to enhance his craft. "I kept myself busy during Lockdown time. Working out every day at home. Exercising every day keeps you fit and kills negativity. Apart from that, I worked on my craft to enhance my acting skills. I watched lots of good content which I had missed due to my busy shooting schedules", he signed off.

