EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee & Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 to release in June

After releasing the teaser of The Family Man 2 in January this year, makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK had announced that the second season will now be unveiled in Summer.

The Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani starrer web show, The Family Man, had released in 2019, and since then it had grabbed the audience’s attention. Which is why when the teaser for part 2 was unveiled in January this year, everyone was waiting with bated breath for the entire season to release. However, it came as a surprise when makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK announced that the show will now be unveiled in Summer. Read below for the full statement.

“We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you,” the statement read. However, we now have a new update on this much awaited show.

“The Family Man 2 is absolutely ready and will be released in June. Amazon Prime Video along with Raj and DK will be announcing the final release date soon,” informs a source close to the development.

Samantha Akkineni, who celebrated her birthday recently, is also an integral part of the show. Raj and DK had taken to social media to wish their ‘Raji’ from The Family Man 2. “Happy happy birthday Sam! Happy day and an even happier year ahead! Keep rocking! Can't wait to unveil Raji to the world... very soon,” they wrote on Instagram.

Pinkvilla reached out to Amazon Prime Video for confirmation. However they chose not to respond. We will update the copy once we hear back from them.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Supriya Pathak on Khichdi season 4: ‘I keep telling them let’s do it again’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×