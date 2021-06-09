EXCLUSIVE: We might explore JK and Srikant’s backstory in Family Man 3: Sharib Hashmi on the Raj and DK show

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, The Family Man 2 actor, Sharib Hashmi opens up about season 3 of the show, the JK and Srikant bond, finding love in Chennai and more.

It has been a week since the release of The Family Man 2, however, the conversations around this Raj and DK created web-show refuse to die down. While the meme world is creating content by the day, Sharib Hashmi is still finding it difficult to believe the euphoria created by the show. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, we asked the actor if there’s a backstory to the friendship of JK and Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee). The actor’s diplomatic response however had a hint about Family Man 3.

“I am not going to tell you the backstory now, as we might explore that in the next season. However, I can tell you that the friendship of JK and Srikant is strong and explored all sorts of emotions. They are not just together on a mission, but they eat together, cry together, enjoy together. I am glad that the emotional side was explored in The Family Man 2,” Sharib said. He also opened up about the real-life bond that he shares with co-star, Manoj Bajpayee.

“The bond has only increased with every passing day. I have a huge amount of love and respect for Manoj sir. He is a sweet heart. I got a friend, philosopher, big brother, guru – all rolled in one in Manoj sir,” he smiled. And has JK finally found the love of his life in CI Umayal Chennai? “It’s still a question mark. I can’t answer that,” Sharib replied.

The actor believes that all that he has achieved in his life today is because of his little gem, Filmistaan and believes that the film would have grabbed a lot of eyeballs had it come in the era of digital boom. “It’s the most special film of mine and will always remain closest to my heart. It’s slowly getting it’s due,” he signed off. Watch the full video below:

