EXCLUSIVE: Suparn Varma on world of The Family Man & action scenes: It’s literally a love letter to what we do

The Family Man 2 is among the biggest IP’s in the digital world today and the team is already gearing up for the third season. Following the success of the second season, Pinkvilla spoke to Suparn Varma, who has directed five episodes, and was involved in the writing team of this espionage franchise. Ask him about coming on board the show and he shared, “Raj and DK showed me the first cut of season one in March and they wanted me to direct episodes of the second season. But after that, I came on board the writing group. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”

He further informed that he played a cameo in Raj and DK’s directorial Go Goa Gone too, wherein he played the role of Kunal Khemmu’s boss. “We are all very close friends,” he smiled, quick to add that the biggest pressure of directing The Family Man 2 was to not let his friends, Raj and DK down. “The Family Man is their baby and I didn’t want to mess things up for them. That’s the only pressure I ever felt. They are two of the most secure people I have ever met. I am eternally grateful to Raj and DK and I want to work with them for the rest of my life.”

While the direction credit was split between Suparn and Raj and DK, the filmmaker insists that it was a mixed bag. “They have done a few scenes in my episodes, and I did a few in theirs. We were all on the same page, and shared the same cinematic language. It’s literally a love letter to what we do. It’s not work, it’s passion.” The second season was shot for around 90 days and Suparn believes that the long form of storytelling allows a filmmaker the luxury of layering the characters and giving the audience the perspective from both sides.

You will have newer characters, newer landscape, newer issues coming in. We are going to discuss our view on the world and issues faced by India. It’s going to be set in the Covid times Suparn Varma

Creating action was the biggest challenge for the team of Family Man, however, Raj and DK’s conviction and passion to take things to the next level resulted in creating a unique experience. “We had visualized our action scenes much in advance. It wasn’t a set up wherein we just wrote that ‘an action piece takes places’, and then went on the set to decide what is to be done. We actually recreated what was written on the paper. We shot at real locations and the climax action piece was the longest. We worked with two amazingly talented action directors, who lent voice to our vision.”

He signs off giving us an update on what one can expect from the third season of Family Man. “You will have newer characters, newer landscape, newer issues coming in. We are going to discuss our view on the world and issues faced by India. It’s going to be set in the Covid times and of course, there is a threat by China that has been cooked up. One can expect much more from Srikant’s issue with the family because Dhriti and Atharv are growing up and we have left you on a cliffhanger with Srikant and Suchi. It’s all work in progress,” he concludes.

