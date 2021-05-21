EXCLUSIVE: The Family Man renewed for season 3; Manoj Bajpayee, Raj and DK set to reunite

Apart from The Family Man franchise and Shahid Kapoor's web-series, Raj and DK are also in conversations for a feature film with Shah Rukh Khan. Read details

After a long wait, Raj and DK finally unveiled the trailer of The Family Man 2 on May 19 and announced that the second season of this espionage will premiere on June 4. The show pits Manoj Bajpayee against Samantha Prabhu, with the former playing a suicide bomber. Ever since the trailer launch, the series has been grabbing eyeballs on social media with fans coming up with their own theories about the plot of The Family Man 2. While the first season ended on a cliffhanger, the trailer doesn’t give any hint about a continuation from where the first part ended, resulting in all the more conjectures about the premise.

An insider however informs that the season 2 will clear all the doubts and start right from the part where the first season ended, giving a closure to Moosa Rahman’s story. And now, Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on this quirky espionage. “Amazon Prime has renewed the Raj and DK series for a third season. The top executives have seen the content and are happy with the way season 2 has shaped up. Given the cliff hangers and the growing fanbase of the franchise, the makers are definitely in the process of announcing a season 3 soon,” revealed a source close to the development.

In-fact, Raj and DK have already locked the basic story thread for season 3, taking the franchise ahead from where the second one ends. Manoj Bajpayee will continue with his character of Srikant Tiwari in the world of Family Man. Meanwhile, Raj and DK are presently busy with their web-series, Sunny, which is being planned as a 2-part limited property for Amazon. The director duo are also planning multiple feature films, which includes one with , however, are yet waiting for a go ahead from the superstar before deciding on the shooting schedule.

“Raj and DK are ready with their script, including the dialogue draft, for Shah Rukh Khan and it’s now upto the superstar now to say a yes, so that they can go ahead with the pre-production work,” the source concluded. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusives.

