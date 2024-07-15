Red Velvet announces 10th debut anniversary fan song Sweet Dreams; to be released on August 1

Red Velvet, the popular K-pop group has just announced a new song release. Titled Sweet Dreams, it will be unveiled as the girl group’s 10th debut anniversary fan song on August 1. The song is expected to celebrate the meaningful connection between the members and the fans, who have been with them since their debut.

On July 15, Red Velvet announced their new song Sweet Dreams, which is set to be released on August 1, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The group’s official Instagram page shared a poster featuring five animated plushie dolls, representing the five members. At the same time, they also shared a teaser of these plushie dolls and the overall theme aligns with their latest album Cosmic.

Additionally, on August 1, a new version of Cosmic will be unveiled including Sweet Dreams with its existing six tracks which was released on June 24. The pre-order for this new version begins today.

More about Sweet Dreams

August 1, 2024, will mark Red Velvet’s 10th anniversary since their debut in 2014. To make this significant day more special, the group plans to release Sweet Dreams, a song that will bring the members and fans closer than ever.

Following the release, the five-piece girl group will embark on their world tour 2024 Red Velvet FANCON TOUR HAPPINESS My Dear, ReVe1uv. They are set to make stops in five regions across Asia for now, starting with Seoul concerts from August 2 to 4.

More about Red Velvet's latest album Cosmic

Red Velvet made their highly-anticipated comeback on June 24 with their seventh Korean language EP Cosmic. The album features a total of six songs including the title track Cosmic, Sunflower, Last Drop, Love Arcade, Bubble, and Night Drive. Cosmic was well-received by fans with its 'cottegecore' vibes and overall portrayal of the group’s usual genre.

More about Red Velvet

Red Velvet is a five-piece K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment. With Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri, the group debuted on August 1, 2014, and quickly rose to global fame with their distinctive yet prominent presence. Some of their all-time hits include Psycho, Bad Boy, Feel My Rhythm, Russian Roulette, Chill Kill, Red Flavor, and more.

