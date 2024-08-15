‘Relevant and beautiful’: Lovely Runner fans celebrate as MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul recreates Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s iconic scene for comeback

Fans of Lovely Runner were thrilled to see MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul recreating scenes from Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s series for her comeback album, Starlight of Twinkle. The new concept photos and teaser featuring this homage to the K-drama excited fans, who were delighted that the show's influence continues to be felt even after its conclusion. The fact that the series is being incorporated into official album teasers and music videos showcases its lasting impact and connection with fans.

The song Is This Love? and the concept photo for Starlight of Twinkle feature Moonbyul recreating a memorable scene from Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's hit series Lovely Runner. In episode 2 of the series, Kim Hye Yoon's character, Im Sol, runs towards Byeon Woo Seok's character, Ryu Sun Jae, with an umbrella, leading Sun Jae to fall for Im Sol at first sight. This twist, where Sun Jae is already in love with Im Sol before she even saves him, captivated many fans and was a highlight of the series.

The teaser, titled Carry Byul and Run, is a perfect homage to the original scene, reminiscent of the series' Korean title, Carry Sunjae and Run. It is filmed at the exact location featured in the series, right in front of Sol and Sun Jae's house making it nostalgic for fans. Many fans have praised the series for its enduring impact, noting that even after its conclusion, its influence remains so strong that it has been re-enacted for official musical purposes and mentioned in many variety shows and interviews. Fans observed that while it’s common for variety shows, idols, other K-dramas, or movies to subtly reference or re-enact famous dramas, it’s rare for a drama to be officially recreated in an album teaser.

Some fans speculated that MAMAMOO's Moonbyul must have a deep appreciation for Lovely Runner, or that the album and music video team recognized the significant impact and engagement that shooting at the exact location from the series would generate. This thoughtful homage highlights the series' lasting legacy and its powerful connection with its audience. Check out fan reactions and the concept teasers below-

Meanwhile On July 26 at midnight KST, Moonbyul officially announced her comeback plans for next month. She will be releasing Starlight of Twinkle, a repackaged version of her debut full-length album, Starlit of Muse, on August 21.

Lovely Runner follows Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok, a celebrated South Korean celebrity who, despite his seemingly perfect life, feels overwhelmed by the pressures of the entertainment industry. A tragic accident results in his death and one of his most devoted fans, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), is heartbroken by his loss. In a miraculous turn, she is transported fifteen years back in time, where she meets a 19-year-old Ryu Sun Jae. Together, they strive to alter the course of events and prevent the looming tragedy.

