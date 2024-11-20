Rented in Finland highlight teaser OUT: Cha Eun Woo, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi and Lee Je Hoon bring chaos, charm and laughter to countryside

The highly-anticipated variety show Rented in Finland is ready to bring a fresh mix of humor, chaos, and heartwarming moments, with its latest teaser igniting excitement for what’s to come. Set to premiere on December 6 at 8:40 pm KST, this show follows four city actors Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, and Kwak Dong Yeon, as they venture into the remote villages of northern Finland for a truly rustic experience.

The teaser gives fans a sneak peek into the hilariously unpredictable dynamic between the cast as they attempt to navigate a simple, self-sufficient life in a Finland cottage. Known for his resourceful roles in films, Lee Je Hoon is caught in a series of clumsy, real-life challenges, drawing laughs as he remarks, “This worked so well in the movies!” His attempts to conquer the Finnish wilderness are a far cry from the heroic characters he’s portrayed onscreen.

In contrast, Lee Dong Hwi, the comedic mastermind of the group, injects an infectious energy into the quiet countryside. Acting as the group's human jukebox, he keeps spirits high, even while performing rural chores, proving once again that his comedic timing is unmatched.

Cha Eun Woo, known for his suave roles in True Beauty and A Good Day to Be a Dog, surprises viewers with his charming adaptability. Eager to embrace the unfamiliar, he bonds with both the locals and animals, offering a gentle warmth that contrasts the chaos around him.

Kwak Dong Yeon shines with his practicality and resourcefulness. Earning the nickname Fin Baek Jong Won (a mix of Finland and Korea’s famous chef), he impresses with his cooking and survival skills, even offering wild (and comical) ideas like running through the wilderness naked to fully embrace nature.

Together, the four actors create an engaging and hilarious synergy, tackling the countryside’s challenges with a mix of chaos, charm, and laughs. As they attempt to live without modern luxuries like electricity or clocks, Rented in Finland promises a heartwarming and hilarious look at friendship, bonding, and self-sufficiency. Fans can’t wait to see how these city boys handle life in the wild on December 6.

