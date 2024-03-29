Han So Hee questions Hyeri's intentions and Ryu Jun Yeol's silence in now-deleted Instagram post; See HERE

Han So Hee, the popular South Korean actress was caught in the middle of a heated dating scandal when her relationship with fellow actor Ryu Jun Yeol came to light. Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol’s former girlfriend had apparently called out their relationship on her Instagram though later she apologized. Now as the news was slowly settling down, Han So Hee posted on her Instagram questioning Hyeri’s intentions and Ryu Jun Yeol’s silence. She later deleted the post

Han So Hee slams Ryu Jun Yeol's silence and reaches out to Hyeri in new letter; know the deets

Han So Hee in her now-deleted post revealed she was at the end of her patience and soon would be worn out with the gossip, and news that surrounded her. The My Name actress went on to again emphasize that she had met Ryu Jun Yeol at an exhibition for the first time last year and sources that claim otherwise are false and she has chosen to ignore them. She had not met the actor before or had any common connection.

Going on to say that she found that her relationship this time was mature unlike her past connections and she wanted to act accordingly. Clearly saying she had no intention of hurting his former partner. Han So Hee later went on to explain their relationship was in no way a transit relationship (a phrase used for starting another relationship before ending another). She also added that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri (she did not write the names) ended their relationship last year and it confuses her why Hyeri had hinted at a possible reconciliation in her apology. Han So Hee added that there was no such possibility.

Han So Hee clearly stated her frustration over one of the people in the scandal (Ryu Jun Yeol) maintaining silence.

Han So Hee called out to Hyeri wanted to connect with her one-on-one to remove all misunderstandings but having tried to connect with her to no avail, she has no choice but to come out and explain everything. She wishes no one any longer get hurt by her scandal.

Han So Hee went on to say she has apologized to Hyeri and she hopes the latter does not worry. The actress went on to voice out her question as to why Hyeri had called her ex finding a new girlfriend, funny. Saying she is simply curious and does not expect an apology, Han So Hee wants to know why Hyeri added another superficial meaning to a text that signaled a normal meeting with no chance of rekindling.

Han So Hee later deletes the post

Han So Hee after some minutes deleted the post. She apologized and said her personality can be harsh sometimes.

