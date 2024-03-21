Hyeri to return from Thailand amid Ryu Jun Yeol-Han So Hee relationship troubles

Hyeri is set to return to South Korea after completing her filming schedule in Thailand. Reports indicate that she will be arriving at Incheon International Airport later today. Her visit to South Korea is expected to be brief as she attends to her schedule before heading back to Bangkok, Thailand, for the filming of Tropical Night.

Hyeri’s return amide love triangle scandal involving Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee

Speculations have been swirling around, regarding the status of Girl's Day member, Hyeri, amidst rumors that Ryu Joon Yeol left her for Han So Hee after an almost 8-year relationship, which she personally addressed. Recent clarifications from insiders indicate that Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol only met in person once last year, and they were more or less broken up before the actor started dating Han So Hee. However, fans and netizens are still curious about how Hyeri will navigate through the controversy.

In other updates, Tropical Night is described as a hardboiled action film depicting individuals striving to survive during the hottest 24 hours in Thailand. The film is directed by Kim Pan Soo (The Man Standing Next and Forbidden Dream).

More about Hyeri

Lee Hye Ri, known mononymously as Hyeri, is a multifaceted South Korean figure, excelling as an actress, singer, and TV personality. She gained prominence as the youngest member of the girl group Girl's Day and earned the title of Nation's Little Sister from the South Korean media. This recognition was fueled by her widespread popularity after her stint as a regular cast member on Real Men in 2014.

Hyeri soared to greater heights with her acclaimed performance as the female lead in Reply 1988 (2015), a drama that achieved record-breaking viewership in Korean cable television history. Following her success in both variety shows and dramas, Hyeri ranked third on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2016 and emerged as one of the highest-paid commercial models in South Korea. While being a regular cast member on Amazing Saturday from 2018 to 2020, Hyeri showcased her versatility. Subsequently, she starred in the widely-watched iQiyi series My Roommate Is a Gumiho (2021). Apart from her entertainment career, Hyeri has actively participated in philanthropic endeavors. Notably, she was appointed as the ambassador for the Free Semester Program by the Ministry of Education and also supported the Count Every Child birth registration campaign in partnership with Plan Korea.

