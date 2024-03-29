Han So Hee’s letter: 5 takeaways from actress’ long note hinting at Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee, the South Korean actress who is known for her memorable performances in K-dramas is renowned in the industry for having a strong personality. The actress has never shied away from speaking her mind, beginning from personal hardships stemming from her family background the My Name actress made a name in the industry on her own. The actress was recently caught in a dating scandal when her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol became public.

The controversy surrounding Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri (the latter’s former girlfriend) began on March 15, 2024. Today almost two weeks after the dating scandal caught fire, Han So Hee posted a lengthy letter explaining her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol and involving Hyeri.

5 takeaways from Han So Hee’s extensive letter calling out Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol

1. Han So Hee’s justifying first meeting with Ryu Jun Yeol

After weeks, Han So Hee returned and scratched the silent matter again with her extensive letter. Unsurprisingly, the actress has been under fire since the beginning of the matter and has tried to keep her cool. Though time and again the Nevertheless actress has come out to speak on the controversy.

Han So Hee in her letter, again emphasized the fact that she met Ryu Jun Yeol at an exhibition in November of 2023. She rejected other comments or posts saying otherwise. In public opinion, many fans have alleged that Han So Hee was involved with Ryu Jun Yeol before he ended his relationship with Hyeri.

Adding to it she said, it is important to note she had no intention of disrespecting Ryu Jun Yeol’s ‘former lover’.

2. Calling Hyeri’s claim of possible reconciliation false

One of the biggest points that Han So Hee made was rejecting Hyeri’s claim of a possible reconciliation with Ryu Jun Yeol. The My Name actress wrote that she can not say why her senior said that the November meeting with Ryu Jun Yeol hinted at a reconnecting again. Han So Hee clarified she knows for sure that the motive of the meeting was not to rekindle their relationship.

3. It is not a transfer relationship

The motive for which Han So Hee revealed the details of Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri’s meeting in November, the actress repeats is to prove that her relationship is not ‘transfer love’. Many times in her post Han So Hee clarified that her relationship was not a transit relationship (a relationship that begins in the wake of another still going).

She even called out Hyeri who used the phrase and asked why she used such a phrase for her relationship. The My Name actress asks what was the motive of calling a relationship that began 4 months after the breakup, ‘transfer love’.

4. Han So Hee asks Hyeri to contact her

In the letter, Han So Hee began hinting at Hyeri by saying she had already apologized to her and she had tried to contact her to no avail. She again apologizes to Hyeri and her fans. But then voices her confusion about why Hyeri used the word ‘funny’ for her relationship. The My Name actress indicated she wanted to know why was it funny to see one’s ex in a new relationship. She further added she needed no apology but rather was just curious.

Han So Hee’s calling out to Hyeri can be taken as an indication to put an end to the hate that has arisen between them.

5. Han So Hee is probably at her limit; frustration at Ryu Jun Yeol’s silence

Han So Hee’s long-worded letter hints at nothing but her wearing out from the whole scandal which has affected her career. South Korean industry like their culture has standards that need to be followed. Controversies do not sit nicely with the industry and sooner than later they have effects on careers.

The first words of her letter signal her being at her limit as she says she can not listen to groundless blame anymore. She repeatedly asks why is she being targeted with malicious comments and hate when she has done nothing wrong.

Han So Hee in addition to this also slammed Ryu Jun Yeol by voicing her frustration at the fact that one person in all of this had chosen to remain silent. Since the beginning of the scandal, only Han So Hee and Hyeri have spoken on the matter while Ryu Jun Yeol has chosen silence.

Han So Hee within minutes deleted the post and apologized saying her personality is impulsive and harsh at times. Her agency regretted the post and made no further comments.

