Han So Hee issues apology for now-deleted post involving Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol; agency offers brief statement

Han So Hee’s agency has issued a brief statement addressing the actress's recent social media post. On the morning of March 29, Han So Hee took to Instagram to share a lengthy post, discussing her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol and words that appeared to be aimed at Hyeri. The actress has since then apologized for the now-deleted post.

Han So Hee issues apology for her social media post

Shortly after uploading the post, Han So Hee deleted it and issued an apology, citing her impulsive nature. Despite its brief presence, the content of Han So Hee’s post rapidly circulated across social media platforms amongst fans. Later that day, her agency, 9ato Entertainment, released a brief statement expressing their regret and stating that they have no further comments to provide.

The alleged controversy involving Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri continues to escalate, fueling accusations from fans regarding Han So Hee's involvement in what is perceived as a transitory relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol, suggesting that she may have come between him and Hyeri. Both women have since the beginning issued numerous statements and apologies in response to the situation, while Ryu Jun Yeol has chosen to remain silent amidst the growing public scrutiny.

Han So Hee’s posts letter involving Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol

In her post, Han So Hee re-emphasized that she first met Ryu Jun Yeol at his photo exhibition in November 2023, emphasizing that it was their initial encounter. She dismissed any claims suggesting a prior connection, labeling such rumors as ridiculous. Han So Hee clarified that she had never crossed paths with Ryu Jun Yeol publicly or privately, nor had she contacted him or shared any mutual acquaintances.

Han So Hee further emphasized in her post that the situation did not involve "transfer love," a term used to describe moving onto a new relationship before ending the previous one. She acknowledged that it's accurate that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri ended their relationship exactly a year ago, bidding mutual farewell to each other while expressing wishes for happiness and good health.

After highlighting that she apologized to Hyeri, Han So Hee expressed her confusion, questioning why Hyeri found it funny that her ex-boyfriend got a new girlfriend. She pondered why Hyeri interpreted a message that was not intended for reconciliation as one filled with lingering attachment, and why she labeled Ryu Jun Yeol's new relationship, which began four months after their breakup, as "transfer love," only to remain silent thereafter.

