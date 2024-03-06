RIIZE set to make a comeback in April after dazzling success of Love 119 and undertake first fan-con tour

RIIZE is the fourth-generation K-pop boy band that reigned over headlines and charts with their dazzling success of the single Love 119. Love 119 the popping dance track with a gentle piano base catches listeners with its addictive style and lyrics. Following the success of the track, everyone is waiting to see what the rookie group has in wraps for the future.

RIIZE is ready for an April comeback and undertakes their first fan-con tour RIIZING DAY

RIIZE released their record-breaking single Love 119 on January 5 and now fans are waiting for new music from the boy band. Reportedly, RIIZE is preparing for its highly anticipated comeback this year in April. There is not much released on the comeback but unsurprisingly the expectations are high for the group. RIIZE is a boy band under SM Entertainment and given the recent reports of idols partying ways from the agency, it seems like all the bets are on the rookie group.

Adding to the excitement, RIIZE soon will embark on its first-ever fan-con tour titled 2024 RIIZE FAN-CON TOUR ‘RIIZING DAY’. The tour will kickstart with two shows in Seoul on May 4 and May 5, followed by two sets in Tokyo on May 11 and May 12, in LA on May 20. Coming back to Asia with performances in Hong Kong on June 1, Taipei on June 15, Manila on July 14, Singapore on July 20, and two sets in Bangkok on July 27 and July 28. For now, the last location according to the released program is Jakarta on August 31, but fortunately, the announcement says ‘more’, hinting at the fact that they will probably add more sets in the future.

Know RIIZE, the group behind the hit Love 119

RIIZE is a seven-member Korean boy group under SM Entertainment. The members are Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Unfortunately due to some rumors, Seunghan went on an indefinite hiatus in November last year. The group debuted with their single album Get a Guitar on September 4, 2023. The album also featured a b-side track Memories. The album sold over a million copies in the first week of its release. They released their second digital single Talk Saxy in October last year, making a successful comeback in January 2024 with Love 119 which is still charting.

