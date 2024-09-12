‘ROCKSTAR was meaningful comeback’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa takes home Best K-pop at 2024 VMAs; becomes first solo artist to win the award twice

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has shone brightly at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). On September 11 (local time), September 12 IST, Lisa graced the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in New York.

Lisa won the award for Best K-pop for her recent track ROCKSTAR, sharing, “ ROCKSTAR was a meaningful comeback for me after LALISA. This is very, very special,” and expressing her gratitude to BLINKs and Lillies (her fandom name) around the world. She also thanked her newly established agency LLOUD and RCA Records for making the award possible.

With this award, BLACKPINK's Lisa has become the first soloist in VMAs history to win Best K-pop twice, and she is also the first soloist ever to win the award. In 2022, Lisa made VMA history by becoming the first soloist to win Best K-pop with her solo song LALISA. She was supported by her fellow BLACKPINK members, who cheered her on from the stands, smiling and making hearts with their hands. This remarkable achievement set a new precedent for solo artists at the VMAs.

The 27-year-old Thai singer and rapper took the stage early in the night on September 11 (local time), or the early hours of September 12, according to IST, for her first solo performance at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2024. Dressed in a striking all-red outfit, she began with a two-song medley, starting with her recent single New Woman.

Wearing a red fringe top with matching red leather sleeves and seated in a chair in front of a mirror, the Korean pop solo superstar launched her set with her Rosalía collaboration. Soon, a group of black-clad dancers joined her, and she commanded center stage with an energetic chair routine.

Lisa quickly transitioned into her hit summer single ROCKSTAR, ramping up the energy and lighting up the stage with dramatic fire effects. Renowned for her powerhouse dance moves, the global pop star delivered a dynamic performance, including a high-energy dance break with a group of background dancers. She showcased her signature airguitar choreography, surrounded by her stylish, leather-clad dancers.

2024 has been a whirlwind year for Lisa. From releasing new music to preparing for her acting debut, the BLACKPINK star is fully dedicated to advancing her solo career. Within just two weeks of its release, the music video for “ROCKSTAR” surpassed 100 million views, marking a significant milestone for her. Now, Lisa is gearing up for her acting debut in the upcoming HBO series The White Lotus Season 3, having already completed filming for her role.

