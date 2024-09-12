VMAs 2024 Red Carpet: BLACKPINK’s Lisa embodies goddess vibes in hooded corset ensemble; LE SSERAFIM steals show in mismatched fits

The K-pop stars were definitely "girling, girling" at the 2024 VMAs! From LE SSERAFIM to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, K-pop idols dazzled on the red carpet. Before her on-stage performance, Lisa made a striking impression with her chic red carpet look.

Embracing an elegant style, she wore a long cream Mugler gown with a metallic detailed neckline, a corseted bodice, and a flared maxi skirt. The gown’s sleeves extended into gloves, and the draping around her waist wrapped around her head like a veil, creating a flowing monochromatic effect. The BLACKPINK rapper added a touch of edge to her ensemble with silver jewelry, including a bold Bulgari necklace and rings over her gloved hands.

Lisa’s look evoked Botticelli’s depiction of a goddess emerging from the sea, both in the ethereal quality of the gown and the way its skirt cascaded around her like the goddess’s clamshell. The gold Serpenti necklace accentuated her sleek appearance, ensuring she stood out in stunning fashion.

To complete her red carpet ensemble, Lisa added a pop of color with her makeup. She wore dark pink blush on the apples of her cheeks for a romantic touch and matched it with a glossy pink lip color. Her medium-length light brown hair was styled straight, with her signature bangs peeking out just beneath her veil, enhancing her elegant and glamorous look.

On the other hand, LE SSERAFIM—featuring members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae—not only graced the event but also took the stage with their brand new single CRAZY—and it truly lived up to its name.

Not only did they look stunning on the red carpet in their coordinating black-and-white outfits, but their performance also had everyone talking. The group showcased a range of styles: some members dazzled in all-black chic ensembles, while others combined black with red and white accents. Their makeup featured soft, radiant shades that provided a perfect glow for the red carpet. Later, they took the stage by storm during the pre-show of the 2024 Video Music Awards.

On September 12 (IST), LE SSERAFIM made their MTV Video Music Awards debut with an electrifying performance. The group performed their hit tracks CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun at the pre-show, drawing loud cheers from the audience. The members delivered an energetic and captivating performance, showcasing their fiery charm and leaving a memorable impression on the award show.

LE SSERAFIM made their latest comeback on August 30 with their fourth mini album, CRAZY. This album blends pop and electronic genres, highlighting the group's strong image and expanding influence in the K-pop scene. Meanwhile, Lisa released New Woman last month and ROCKSTAR in June. ROCKSTAR was the first single from her new solo partnership with RCA Records. In December 2023, BLACKPINK renewed their exclusive contracts for group activities with YG Entertainment, but it was later announced that all four members chose to part ways with the label for their solo pursuits.

