VMAs 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa hugs Tyla as latter cheers for ROCKSTAR singer; Watch adorable interaction

On September 12 (IST), BLACKPINK's Lisa made her debut MTV Video Music Award performance with ROCKSTAR and New Woman. The idol set the stage on fire with her charismatic and powerful performance. As she walked down the stage and went into the backstage, her staff loudly cheered for her. Seeon the idol noticed that Tyla was also a hype girl as she jumped while clapping for the BLACKPINK member. Lisa too got excited to see Tyla cheering for her and the two global superstars hugged each other.

Lisa released her first single ROCKSTAR earlier in June as a soloist after parting ways with YG Entertainment. The talented artist marked her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single. Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series. According to reports, the series has finished filming.

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Lisa released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency, LLOUD, earlier this year.

