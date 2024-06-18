Top 10 iconic K-drama memes relatable to every fan: Lee Yi Kyung's 'Ghwenchana', Seo Hye Won's 'Chingu', and more

Once you dive into the world of K-dramas, it's hard to stop binge-watching show after show. These series, renowned for their gripping drama, suspense, and heartwarming romance, have captivated audiences worldwide. Iconic shows like Welcome to Waikiki, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Business Proposal are just a few that have left fans wanting more.

For those who understand the allure of K-dramas, the experience is both addictive and deeply emotional.

Thankfully, the internet is filled with memes that perfectly capture the highs and lows of being a K-drama fan. Here are the top 10 funniest K-drama memes that are relatable to every fan, illustrating the shared joy, heartbreak, and humor of this beloved genre.

Top 10 hilarious K-drama memes for fans

1. Lee Min Ho’s “Disgusting sh*t” from The Legend of the Blue Sea

Lee Min Ho's memorable line "Disgusting sh*t" from The Legend of the Blue Sea became an evergreen meme beloved by fans. His delivery in the scene, filled with humor and charm, captured the essence of his character's frustration in a way that resonated widely among viewers of the popular K-drama.

2. Kim Seon Ho’s list from Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Kim Seon Ho's endearing "list" scene from Hometown Cha Cha Cha became an instant hit among fans, turning into an evergreen meme. His character's meticulous personality, excelling in numerous occupations combined with his charm and humor, resonated deeply with viewers, highlighting Kim Seon Ho's knack for bringing warmth and relatability to his roles.

3. Seo Hye Won’s “You know I have no chingu” from Business Proposal

Seo Hye Won's iconic line "You know I have no chingu" from Business Proposal struck a chord with introverted fans, quickly becoming an evergreen meme. Her heartfelt and humorous delivery perfectly captured the introvert's plight, making it a relatable and beloved moment for viewers who often find themselves without many friends.

4. Hwang In Yeop’s “Falling in love isn’t crime” from True Beauty

In the popular K-drama True Beauty, Hwang In Yeop delivers the memorable line, "Falling in love isn't a crime," highlighting the bittersweet nature of unrequited love. His heartfelt portrayal of Han Seo Jun's one-sided feelings resonated deeply with viewers, making it an iconic moment in the series.

5. Lee Yi Kyung’s “Ghwenchana ghwenchana” from Welcome to Waikiki

Lee Yi Kyung's iconic "Gwenchana, gwenchana" ("It's okay, it's okay") dialogue from the hit drama Welcome to Waikiki has become a memorable catchphrase. His humorous and heartfelt delivery endeared him to fans, capturing the essence of his character's resilience and optimism amidst the show's comedic chaos.

6. Park Hyung Sik’s “Tch” from Doctor Slump

In Doctor Slump, Park Hyung Sik's memorable "Tch" scene showcases his character's frustration and sarcasm. This subtle yet impactful expression resonated with viewers, highlighting his impeccable comedic timing and adding depth to his role.

7. Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji’s “Saranghae” from Its Okay to not be Okay

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's iconic "Saranghae" scene in It's Okay to Not Be Okay captivated viewers with its blend of emotion and humor. Their chemistry shone through as they delivered a memorable moment that resonated deeply.

8. Ji Sung’s “Oppa” from Kill Me, Heal Me

Ji Sung's iconic "Oppa" dialogue from Kill Me, Heal Me became a perfect K-drama meme when his character's split personality took over upon seeing Park Seo Joon. This humorous and memorable moment highlighted Ji Sung's versatility and comedic timing, adding to the drama's charm and popularity among fans.

9. Seon Geon Hee’s car sinking in Lovely Runner

In Lovely Runner, the iconic scene where Seon Geon Hee's car sinks into the sea, with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon present, has become a standout moment. The unexpected and humorous mishap, paired with the actors' reactions, created an unforgettable scene that resonated with viewers and added to the show's charm.

10. BTS’ V’s “take me with you” from Hwarang

BTS' V's iconic "take me with you" scene from Hwarang alongside Park Seo Joon also became a popular K-drama meme among fans. V's earnest delivery of the line, coupled with his child-like performance and the chemistry between the actors, captured viewers' hearts, spawning countless memes and tributes that celebrate the memorable and lighthearted moment in the drama.

In conclusion, K-drama memes play a vital role in connecting fans through shared laughter and emotional resonance. These humorous snapshots capture memorable moments and iconic lines from beloved series like The Legend of the Blue Sea, Business Proposal, and True Beauty.

Whether it's reliving Lee Min Ho's iconic Disgusting sh*t or swooning over Kim Seon Ho's list of occupations from Hometown Cha Cha Cha, these memes celebrate the diverse range of emotions that K-dramas evoke. They serve as a testament to the universal appeal and enduring popularity of K-dramas, fostering a sense of community among fans worldwide who continue to cherish these unforgettable moments.