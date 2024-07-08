What did BTS' Jin do at POSUNG High School? Singer gets spotted playing soccer and arm wrestling with students for apparent YouTube content

BTS' Jin was recently spotted at POSUNG High School, engaging in lively activities such as playing soccer and arm wrestling with students. These viral clips suggest he might be preparing content for a YouTube segment, potentially for the series My Favorite Teacher. Now, fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to see Jin in this new role.

BTS’ Jin films with high school students

On July 8, BTS' eldest member Jin was spotted at POSUNG High School, where he quickly became a sensation on social media. Dressed in a school uniform, Jin engaged in various activities with the students, including playing soccer and participating in arm wrestling matches. The sight of the global superstar interacting with students in such a casual and fun manner has captivated fans and netizens alike, across the globe.

The viral clips hint at a potential appearance on the popular YouTube series My Favorite Teacher. Jin's warm and approachable demeanor was on full display as he laughed and competed with the students, showcasing a different side of the idol that fans rarely get to see.

This unexpected yet delightful interaction has left fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming content, speculating that it will provide an intimate glimpse into Jin's personality outside his usual glamorous idol image.

Advertisement

More details about Jin’s solo activities

Kim Seok Jin, professionally renowned as BTS member Jin, has an impressive solo discography alongside his work with the group. His notable solo tracks within the group include Awake from the 2016 album WINGS, Epiphany from Love Yourself in 2018, and Moon from the 2020 album Map of the Soul.

Jin's solo career began with the release of Tonight in 2019, followed by the heartfelt ballad Abyss in 2020. In October 2021, he performed Yours, the main theme for the drama Jirisan. His official solo debut single, The Astronaut, co-written with Coldplay, came out in October 2022, just before his military enlistment. After being discharged on June 12, Jin is now set to represent South Korea as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin updates fans with new PIC from studio, gives relatable TMI and hilarious second thought on his name