BTS’ Jin to reunite with Chef Lee Yon Bok in variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island; PD says ‘great synergy’ between two

BTS’ Jin has recently been discharged from his mandatory military service. Following the return, the K-pop idol is keeping busy with solo schedules. He is all set to make a guest appearance in a variety show, where he will also be accompanied by longtime friend chef Lee Yon Bok.

BTS' Jin and chef Lee Yo Bok to appear together in The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island

On July 3, Sports Donga reported that chef Lee Yon Bok, who has been known as a close friend of Jin for a long time, is also making a guest appearance on MBC Vareity show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. The BTS member has already concluded the filming on June 27 and 28 with his chef friend and the host of the show former soccer star Ahn Jung Hwan.

The PD of this variety show has stated that there’s great chemistry and energy between the guest cast. Additionally, he said that viewers will be able to witness Jin’s innocence and pure charm in this show. There are also many fun scenes.

On this day, PD Kim Myung Jin further stated that the BTS member showed great determination in his appearance. After a three-month-long discussion, it was settled. Since he is already close with the other cast members, he knows a lot about this variety show.

Advertisement

More about The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island

The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island is an MBC variety show with former football star Ahn Jung Hwan. For the program, he and the cast members travel to an uninhabited island to renovate a house that was abandoned previously.

In this ‘0.5 star accommodation’, the cast members try to treat guests. It has been revealed that Jin worked hard for his episode. He personally collected seafood with others, helped with friend Lee Yon Bok’s cooking, and even took the responsibility of welcoming the guests.

While anticipating runs high to witness his new avatar, ARMYs are also excited to see his interaction with his longtime chef friend.

More about Jin and chef Lee Yon Bok's friendship

Meanwhile, on July 1, chef Lee Yon Bok took to his Instagram and shared a brand new snap with BTS’ Jin, updating their years-long friendship. He penned a heartfelt caption, which hinted at their show appearance together, which came true. The two first met in 2017 on a variety show called Please Take Care Of My Fridge and formed this unlikely friendship which has lasted for years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin reunites with chef Lee Yon Bok after military discharge; says, 'Many activities coming up'