RUN JIN: From water sports to cooking and more, 6 fun challenges we'd like BTS' Jin to try on Run BTS spin-off show

BTS’ Jin has recently been discharged from the military after serving as an active-duty soldier for more than a year. As soon as he returned, he had no time to get back into the entertainment world and resume his usual activities as a K-pop idol. Starting from attending the group’s anniversary celebrations with fans to solo comeback plans, there is no stopping for the artist.

On June 30, 2024, BTS’ Jin released a surprise teaser for his upcoming solo variety show titled RUN JIN. It is a spin-off of the group’s popular series RUN BTS, where the members get together to play games and indulge in fun activities. In the short video, Jin can be seen conversing with the staff. His first task was to go hiking at Hallasan, a volcanic mountain in South Korea.

Although he would be going on many exciting adventures, here are 6 challenges that Jin should definitely face in the show. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

6 Awesome Challenges BTS' Jin Should Dive Into in RUN JIN

1. Dalgona Candy Game

Jin would be an absolute delight in the Dalgona Candy Game, where he carefully carves out shapes from the brittle candy. His precision and concentration, mixed with his playful personality, would make for an entertaining and suspenseful challenge.

2. Water Sports

Watching Jin take on water sports like jet skiing, paddleboarding, or even a water obstacle course would be a thrill. His competitive spirit and willingness to embrace new experiences would shine through, providing plenty of action-packed moments.

3. Cooking Challenge

A cooking challenge would be perfect for Jin, especially with a twist of quirky or unexpected ingredients. Seeing him whip up a meal while cracking jokes and showcasing his culinary creativity would be both fun and endearing.

4. Guess the Song Challenge

Jin’s musical knowledge and quick wit would be put to the test in a Guess the Song Challenge. Whether he’s humming, dancing, or making hilarious attempts to identify the tunes, this challenge is sure to be filled with laughter and surprises.

5. Camping

A camping trip would allow Jin to show off his survival skills and love for nature. From setting up tents to cooking over an open fire and sharing ghost stories, this adventure would reveal a more relaxed and resourceful side of Jin.

6. Pottery Making

Jin’s artistic side would come to life in a pottery-making challenge. Watching him mold and shape clay into beautiful creations would be soothing and fascinating, and his reactions to his own handiwork would undoubtedly be priceless.

BONUS

Handicraft

Jin taking on various handicraft projects, from painting to making intricate designs, would be a treat. His meticulous nature and creativity would shine, resulting in unique and impressive pieces. It would give the fans an opportunity to see a side of the artist that they might not have experienced yet.

Knitting

A knitting challenge would be both calming and amusing as Jin learns the ropes of this traditional craft. His focus and determination, coupled with his playful commentary, would make this a heartwarming and entertaining segment.

The show will be released on August 13, 2024 and it will consist of several episodes.

