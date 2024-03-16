Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency has confirmed that the actor is, in fact, dating Han So Hee. The rumors started to brew ever since a fan spotted the couple on a vacation in Hawaii. Speculations about their relationship have been rising ever since, and the fans finally have a confirmation about their status.

Ryu Jun Yeol's agency confirms dating rumors

On March 16, 2024, Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency released an official statement regarding the actor’s relationship status. In the letter, it states that the artist has been dating Han So Hee since the beginning of the year. Both actors were seen in Hawaii together on a vacation and a fan posted about it on social media, leading to the news spreading like wildfire.

Initially, both actors' agencies denied the relationship, but now it has been officially confirmed. Han So Hee took to her personal blog to post an elaborate statement about the alleged rumors. She confirms her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol and states that it did not overlap with his previous relationship with Hyeri. She also mentions that they started dating at the beginning of this year, and Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship with Hyeri ended back in 2023.

Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency confirms the relationship through the official statement and adds that he started to go out with her after his breakup. Moreover, the statement also reads that the agency confirmed the relationship because of the unprecedented rumors. They will not address or confirm any other personal life details about the actor in the future. Moreover, they have also stated that Ryu Jun Yeol’s privacy has been violated multiple times and strong legal action will be taken against those who try to harm his reputation.

More on Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee dating news

Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship rumor with Han So Hee started to emerge on March 15, 2024, after they were both seen together in Hawaii. However, following the news, both the actors’ respective agencies outright denied the relationship. Hyeri, on the other hand, posted a cryptic message on her social media account, which caused unrest among fans. The actress posted an Instagram story of a vacation spot with the message, “This is funny”. Both Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol dated for approximately 6 years before announcing their breakup in November 2023.

Following that, Han So Hee also made an Instagram story with a long caption where she wrote that she does not like getting involved with anyone with partners and is not interested in doing so. The indirect exchange led to a lot of speculation, which resulted in Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol admitting to the relationship and directly addressing the situation.