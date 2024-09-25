SEVENTEEN announces RIGHT HERE world tour in Asia across 4 countries in early 2025; know dates, cities and more

SEVENTEEN has announced additional stops for the Asia leg of their upcoming RIGHT HERE world tour, following the reveal of their Seoul dates. According to the official announcement from SEVENTEEN's agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, after visiting Bulacan on January 18 and 19, the group will perform in Singapore on January 25, Jakarta on February 8, and Bangkok on February 15.

On August 5, PLEDIS Entertainment outlined their plans for the second half of 2024, which include the release of their 12th mini album in October, the RIGHT HERE world tour, and a Japanese single album.

Previously SEVENTEEN had also released the dates for the U.S. leg of their upcoming RIGHT HERE world tour. The group will perform in Chicago on October 22 and 23, Belmont Park on October 25 and 27, San Antonio on October 31 and November 1, Oakland Arena on November 5 and 6, and Los Angeles on November 9. In their homeland of Seoul, South Korea, SEVENTEEN will kick off the tour with performances on October 12 and 13 at Goyang Stadium.

On September 12, 2024, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that Jeonghan will enlist in the military on September 26. While he will be featured in pre-recorded material, he won't participate in promoting the group's upcoming 12th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, set for release on October 14.

Jeonghan will still appear in various pre-recorded content. PLEDIS Entertainment also announced that there will be no official events on the day of his enlistment, urging fans to avoid visiting the military site. Instead, they encouraged CARATs to send heartfelt messages of support for Jeonghan through Weverse. It’s an emotional time for fans as SEVENTEEN members begin their enlistments, with the group expected to reunite in 2030.

The physical edition of SPILL THE FEELS will come in six distinct versions: Ver.0, Ver.1, Ver.2, two KiT versions (Ver.1 and Ver.2), the Carat Version, and the Weverse album. According to Xportsnews, the group has completed filming the music video for the title track, with all thirteen members involved. Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS started on September 13, and the album will be released in three unique formats, showcasing the group's versatility.

