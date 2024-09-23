‘I'll have a nice trip’: SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan bids farewell to fans ahead of his upcoming military enlistment

On September 22, 2024, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan held a Weverse livestream ahead of his upcoming military enlistment. The K-pop idol is set to join the Republic of Korea Army on September 26, 2024, to fulfill his mandatory service.

For those who may not know, in South Korea, every physically fit male citizen is required to serve a mandatory military service period of 18 to 21 months. During his Weverse livestream, Jeonghan took the opportunity to connect with his fans, CARATs, one last time before his enlistment, assuring them that he would return safely. The livestream drew over 1.1 million viewers in real time. The singer emphasized his intention to stay healthy and avoid getting sick during his service.

He said in his live stream "Okay, I'll have a nice trip. Everyone, stay healthy, live well in this life, and don’t get sick. How happy would it feel to meet each other after some time?" Fans got emotional as Jeonghan is set to enlist soon.

He also urged fans to stay healthy, promising that they would see each other again in two years. As he bid them farewell during what felt like his last livestream before enlisting, he reassured them that he would do his best to stay healthy as well.

On September 12, 2024, PLEDIS Entertainment, SEVENTEEN's management, confirmed that Jeonghan will enlist on September 26. The company stated that while he will feature in pre-recorded material, he won't be promoting the group's upcoming 12th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, which is scheduled for release on October 14.

However, he will appear in various pre-recorded content. PLEDIS Entertainment also announced that there will be no official events on the day of his enlistment, asking fans to refrain from visiting the military site. Instead, they encouraged CARATs to send heartfelt messages of support for Jeonghan through Weverse. It’s an emotional time for fans, as SEVENTEEN members begin their enlistments, with the group expected to reunite in 2030.

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN has an exciting schedule ahead over the next few months. In a previous announcement, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that the K-pop group will make their comeback with their 12th mini-album in October.

After the release, they will embark on a world tour, connecting with CARATs in cities across Asia and the United States. Additionally, the thirteen-member boy band was set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin on September 7 and 8, where they delivered an unforgettable performance.

SEVENTEEN is a K-pop group made up of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are celebrated for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The group is organized into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units, showcasing their diverse talents.

ALSO READ: ‘We’re so honored’: SEVENTEEN thanks fans for Best Group award; LE SSERAFIM wins PUSH Performance of the Year at 2024 VMAs