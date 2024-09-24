SEVENTEEN enjoy time at beach together in gorgeous individual and group concept photos for upcoming comeback album SPILL THE FEELS

SEVENTEEN has revealed a fresh set of teaser photos for their upcoming mini album SPILL THE FEELS. This album marks their first project in about six months since their best-of album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE. It’s set to be released on October 14 at 6 PM KST.

On September 24 at midnight KST, the popular group shared a concept photo showcasing a magical scene of the members enjoying fireworks at the beach. Their upcoming 12th mini-album promises to capture the essence of summer's final moments, leaving fans excited for its release. Additional stunning beach-themed concept photos have also been revealed, adding to the anticipation!

The latest poster showcases all thirteen members of the group—S.Coups, Wonwoo, Vernon, Mingyu, Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, Seungkwan, Jun, Hoshi, The8, and Dino—gathered around a campfire.

The second poster shows the thirteen members from behind, quietly watching the bonfires glow against the dark sky. Another poster captures the members having fun by the seaside, playing games and strolling toward the water. Additionally, individual still cuts of each member enjoying their time by the beach were revealed. Following this, the latest poster and individual cuts for SPILL THE FEELS quickly circulated on social media, going viral among the fandom.

As the latest poster and individual concept photos made their rounds on social media, CARATs were reminded of the old concept photos from the group’s third extended play, Going Seventeen, which was released on December 5, 2016, through Pledis Entertainment. Fans were filled with nostalgia as they reflected on the remarkable growth and success the group has achieved since then.

SPILL THE FEELS is the upcoming 12th mini-album of SEVENTEEN, set to be released on October 14, 2024, through Pledis Entertainment. However, it’s important to note that members Jeonghan and Jun will not be participating in the album's promotional activities due to military service and an acting project in China, respectively.

The physical version of SPILL THE FEELS will be available in six different versions: Ver.0, Ver.1, Ver.2, two KiT versions (Ver.1 and Ver.2), the Carat Version, and the Weverse album. According to the media outlet Xportsnews, the band has completed filming the music video for the album's title track, with all thirteen members participating.

Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS started on September 13, and the album will be released in three distinct versions, showcasing the group’s versatility. In addition to their new music, SEVENTEEN is gearing up for their 4th world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, which promises unforgettable performances across Korea, the U.S., Japan, and beyond.

