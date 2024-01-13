SEVENTEEN breaks BTS’ 5 year record by being no. 1 on January boy group brand reputation rankings
SEVENTEEN has topped this month's boy group brand reputation rankings dethroning 5 years consecutive number 1 group BTS. Read on to know the top 30.
-
SEVENTEEN topped January's boy group brand reputation rankings
-
They broke BTS' five year consecutive record of being number 1
SEVENTEEN claims the top spot in the current month's brand reputation rankings for boy groups, as disclosed by the Korean Business Research Institute. This month's rankings for male idol groups have been unveiled.
These rankings were established by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of diverse boy groups. The data used for this assessment spans from December 13, 2023, to January 13, 2024, and is based on substantial big data collection.
Top 5 boy groups of January brand reputation rankings
SEVENTEEN claimed the top of this month's rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,157,072, showcasing a notable 21.78 percent surge from December. This achievement officially concluded BTS's longstanding streak of over five and a half years at No. 1.
SEVENTEEN's keyword analysis highlighted phrases such as album, Golden Disc Awards, and NANA TOUR, while their top-related terms included enlist, record, and reveal. Additionally, the group's positivity-negativity analysis reflected an impressive 83.78 percent positive reactions.
NCT surged to the second position with a remarkable 105.32 percent increase in their brand reputation index since last month, achieving a total score of 4,064,501 for January. In December, they held the sixth spot.
In contrast, BTS secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,677,975. This marks a shift from December when BTS claimed the top spot for the 67th consecutive month, boasting a brand reputation index of 6,947,409.
RIIZE secured a close fourth position with a brand reputation index of 3,487,644, showcasing an impressive 113.15 percent surge in their score since December. In the previous month, RIIZE held the eighth spot.
Concluding the top five, ZEROBASEONE achieved a brand reputation index of 3,188,626, indicating a notable 25.25 percent increase in their score since last month. Notably, in December, ZEROBASEONE ascended to the fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,545,809.
Top 30 of January boy group brand reputation rankings
- SEVENTEEN
- NCT
- BTS
- RIIZE
- ZEROBASEONE
- THE BOYZ
- Stray Kids
- EXO
- SHINee
- ASTRO
- ATEEZ
- Super Junior
- TVXQ
- BTOB
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- TXT
- ENHYPEN
- TREASURE
- ONF
- MONSTA X
- VIXX
- INFINITE
- CRAVITY
- 2PM
- FANTASY BOYS
- B1A4
- WINNER
- Wanna One
- NU’EST
- SF9
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, and TXT sweep 2024 People's Choice Awards nominations across multiple categories
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more