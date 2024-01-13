SEVENTEEN breaks BTS’ 5 year record by being no. 1 on January boy group brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN claims the top spot in the current month's brand reputation rankings for boy groups, as disclosed by the Korean Business Research Institute. This month's rankings for male idol groups have been unveiled.

These rankings were established by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of diverse boy groups. The data used for this assessment spans from December 13, 2023, to January 13, 2024, and is based on substantial big data collection.

Top 5 boy groups of January brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN claimed the top of this month's rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,157,072, showcasing a notable 21.78 percent surge from December. This achievement officially concluded BTS's longstanding streak of over five and a half years at No. 1.

SEVENTEEN's keyword analysis highlighted phrases such as album, Golden Disc Awards, and NANA TOUR, while their top-related terms included enlist, record, and reveal. Additionally, the group's positivity-negativity analysis reflected an impressive 83.78 percent positive reactions.

NCT surged to the second position with a remarkable 105.32 percent increase in their brand reputation index since last month, achieving a total score of 4,064,501 for January. In December, they held the sixth spot.

In contrast, BTS secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,677,975. This marks a shift from December when BTS claimed the top spot for the 67th consecutive month, boasting a brand reputation index of 6,947,409.

Advertisement

RIIZE secured a close fourth position with a brand reputation index of 3,487,644, showcasing an impressive 113.15 percent surge in their score since December. In the previous month, RIIZE held the eighth spot.

Concluding the top five, ZEROBASEONE achieved a brand reputation index of 3,188,626, indicating a notable 25.25 percent increase in their score since last month. Notably, in December, ZEROBASEONE ascended to the fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,545,809.

Top 30 of January boy group brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN NCT BTS RIIZE ZEROBASEONE THE BOYZ Stray Kids EXO SHINee ASTRO ATEEZ Super Junior TVXQ BTOB BOYNEXTDOOR TXT ENHYPEN TREASURE ONF MONSTA X VIXX INFINITE CRAVITY 2PM FANTASY BOYS B1A4 WINNER Wanna One NU’EST SF9

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, and TXT sweep 2024 People's Choice Awards nominations across multiple categories