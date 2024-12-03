SEVENTEEN confirmed to take center stage with LOVE, MONEY, FAME at 2024 Billboard Music Awards on December 12; Details

Global K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN is set to light up the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) with a performance of their latest title track, LOVE, MONEY, FAME. The prestigious ceremony will take place on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET, promising a star-studded night of electrifying performances and monumental achievements.

The 13-member powerhouse, comprising S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, has been confirmed to join the lineup of performers at the BBMAs. Known for their breathtaking stage presence and innovative choreography, SEVENTEEN is expected to deliver a show-stopping performance that encapsulates their global appeal and creative flair.

This exciting news follows the group’s recent nomination as a finalist in the Top K-Pop Touring Artist category, underscoring their incredible impact on the global music scene. Earlier this year, SEVENTEEN made headlines with their historic US stadium debut at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on November 9. During their visit, the LA City Council honored the group for their contributions to music and youth empowerment, with hometown hero Joshua accepting the accolade on behalf of SEVENTEEN.

The BBMAs performance caps off an extraordinary year for SEVENTEEN. The group has already swept major awards this season, winning Best Group at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and claiming five trophies, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, at the 2024 MAMA Awards. Their record-breaking EPs, FML, and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, have set the global music industry ablaze, becoming the most pre-ordered albums in history.

Debuting on May 26, 2015, with the EP 17 Carat, SEVENTEEN quickly gained recognition for their signature self-produced music and innovative performances. Their 2023 achievements solidified their position as one of K-pop’s top acts, with FML earning them their first MAMA Album of the Year award and recognition as the year’s best-selling album by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

Advertisement

With LOVE, MONEY, FAME on the 2024 BBMAs stage, SEVENTEEN is poised to leave their mark on one of music’s most celebrated nights. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting another iconic moment from the group that continues to redefine global pop.

ALSO READ: 'Both thrive on endless possibilities': SEVENTEEN's Joshua accepts certificate of appreciation from Los Angeles City Council on behalf of group