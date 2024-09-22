SEVENTEEN's Woozi, Mingyu and Vernon meet DJ Khaled behind stage; collaboration on cards soon? See CLIP

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Woozi, and Vernon recently sparked a flurry of excitement among fans after a casual backstage meeting with renowned American rapper DJ Khaled. The encounter, which took place after Khaled's show, has ignited speculation about a potential collaboration between the K-pop boy group and the hip-hop mogul, creating buzz around a possible fusion of their unique musical styles.

On September 21, DJ Khaled shared a lively video clip on his Instagram, captioned “Fanluv Great energy great vibes,” showing the cheerful interactions with SEVENTEEN members Woozi, Mingyu, and Vernon. The friendly exchange left fans eagerly wondering if this meeting could lead to a groundbreaking collaboration that blends K-pop's infectious energy with hip-hop's dynamic beats. The prospect of these talented artists joining forces is certainly tantalizing, hinting at a creative synergy that could result in something extraordinary.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback with their 12th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, set to release on October 14. However, this comeback will be bittersweet, as two members, Jeonghan and Jun, will not be participating. Jeonghan is preparing for his mandatory military enlistment starting September 26, while Jun is stepping back to pursue acting opportunities in China. Despite their absence, the remaining members are ready to show their talent and continue their musical journey.

In the lead-up to the album's release, SEVENTEEN has already teased fans with a captivating video titled SPEAK UP, which dropped on September 17. The teaser features each member in vibrant urban settings, radiating confidence and charm, setting the stage for an introspective and emotionally resonant theme.

Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS began on September 13, and the album will be available in three distinct versions, highlighting the group’s versatility. In addition to their new music, SEVENTEEN is preparing for their 4th world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, promising unforgettable performances across Korea, the U.S., Japan, and beyond.

With the exciting possibility of a collaboration with DJ Khaled and their upcoming promotions, SEVENTEEN fans have much to look forward to!

