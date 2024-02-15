Happy CARAT Day: SEVENTEEN members share heartfelt messages for fans on 8th anniversary
SEVENTEEN celebrates CARAT Day, marking their fandom's 8th anniversary, with heartfelt messages, expressing gratitude and love for the dedicated fanbase. Here's what SEVENTEEN members had to share!
February 14th holds a unique significance for SEVENTEEN, marking not only Valentine's Day but also the 8th birthday of their beloved fandom, CARATs. In a joyous celebration, the members express gratitude through heartfelt messages, share selcas, and treat CARATs to a special 1-hour celebratory video, making this anniversary a memorable and cherished occasion for both the group and their dedicated fans.
February 14 is not just Valentine's Day for SEVENTEEN, it's the birthday of their cherished fandom, CARATs. On this day in 2016, during their 1st encore concert LIKE SEVENTEEN - Boys Wish, the group unveiled the official fandom name CARATs. The name signifies the symbiotic relationship, stating, "With CARATs, the diamond called SEVENTEEN will always shine so brightly."
Celebrating CARATs' 8th anniversary, SEVENTEEN members share gratitude through messages, selcas, and a special 1-hour celebratory video. This heartfelt gesture reaffirms the strong bond between the group and their dedicated fanbase, creating a joyous occasion filled with love and appreciation for the years of unwavering support.
Here are SEVENTEEN member’s wishes for their fans
This year, SEVENTEEN members took to their Weverse to share heartfelt messages for CARATs, celebrating their 8th anniversary. Take a look at the members’ wishes below!
1. S.Coups
In a touching message, S.Coups, the leader of the group, expressed gratitude to CARATs for their unwavering support, hoping for a future filled with happiness. Promising to work harder, S.Coups extended his love and appreciation to the fandom, reaffirming their special bond.
He wrote:
2. Jeonghan
In a heartfelt message, Jeonghan wished CARATs a happy birthday, expressing gratitude for their continuous support. He thanked them for providing strength and encouraged collaborative efforts in the future. Wishing good health, Jeonghan, who is recuperating from ankle surgery, assured fans of his return and hoped they had a wonderful day and night.
His message read:
3. Joshua
In a warm message, SEVENTEEN’s gentleman, Joshua celebrated CARATs' 8th birthday, expressing gratitude for their enduring support. He thanked them for the love and unforgettable memories, acknowledging the pivotal role CARATs play in SEVENTEEN's journey. Joshua conveyed anticipation for more shared moments and declared his love for CARATs, urging them to stay safe, healthy, and happy.
Joshua wrote:
4. Jun
In the celebratory message, Jun further expressed gratitude on CARATs' birthday, thanking them for their constant support. He wished happiness and health for all CARATs in 2024, expressing a desire to work harder and create more opportunities for frequent meetings. Jun affectionately offered his heart as a birthday gift, symbolizing the special connection between SEVENTEEN and their devoted fandom.
Here’s what Jun wrote:
5. Hoshi
Hoshi, SEVENTEEN’s performance leader, celebrated CARATs' birthday, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. He thanked them for standing by SEVENTEEN despite any shortcomings and wished for more days filled with smiles. Hoshi encouraged good health, hearty meals, and conveyed his love, concluding the message with warm wishes for CARATs to have the happiest day.
He wrote:
6. Wonwoo
Wonwoo expressed wishes for CARATs' health and happiness. He pledged ongoing support for the future, hoping all CARATs' dreams come true. Wonwoo wished for nights filled with beautiful smiles and concluded with heartfelt thanks and love.
Wonwoo’s message read:
7. Woozi
In a sweet message, Woozi wished CARATs threefold health on their special day. Expressing the desire for more interactions, he emphasized the importance of their well-being. Woozi conveyed his longing to meet and apologized for any absence. Affectionately calling CARATs the world's best, he promised a swift return and expressed gratitude.
His message read:
8. The8
In a poetic message, The8 expressed enduring unity with CARATs through all seasons. Wishing for personal growth and strengthened bonds, he pledged unwavering support through hardships.
He wrote:
9. Mingyu
In a reflective message, Mingyu celebrated CARATs' birthday, acknowledging the swift passage of time since first encountering the fandom name. Expressing curiosity about CARATs' activities and preferences, he shared a commitment to bring happiness in the future.
Mingyu’s message read:
10. DK
In a heartfelt message, DK celebrated CARATs' 8th birthday, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. Despite personal shortcomings, he pledged to give his best for CARATs in the future. DK wished for joyous celebrations with delicious food.
DK wrote:
11. Seungkwan
In a warm message, Seungkwan wished CARATs a happy birthday. Expressing concern for the post-holiday return to routine, he encouraged a comfortable and happy day. Seungkwan urged CARATs to eat well for dinner and hoped for a positive conclusion to the day.
Seungkwan’s message read:
12. Vernon
Meanwhile, Vernon celebrated his fan’s anniversary with a series of candid and quirky selfies of himself and captioned them “Happy Birthday CARATs.”
13. Dino
SEVEENTEN’s maknae, Dino wished CARATs a happy birthday, expressing a desire to repay their support, he hoped for many joyous days ahead. Dino encouraged CARATs to pursue their desires and expressed a deep love for the fandom.
Dino wrote:
