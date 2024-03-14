SEVENTEEN, the popular K-pop group is all set to dazzle the stage at the prestigious Glastonbury Festival in 2024. They will share the stage with many global icons and world-class acts such as Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and more. This marks a significant milestone for the boy band and their fans are ecstatic about the announcement.

On March 14, 2024, the Glastonbury Festival team announced the upcoming line-up for the event through their official social media page. They released a poster which contains the names of all the artists who will be performing at the festival. Among them, SEVENTEEN is also included in the star-studded lineup. The artists who will be headlining the show are Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain. Other acts performing at the show are Avril Lavigne, Anne-Marie, Camilla Cabello, Janelle Monae, and more.

Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival conducted to celebrate music and invite artists from all over the world. From pop stars to indie bands and even K-pop artists, the festival is held in the UK. In 2024, the event is scheduled to take place from June 26 to June 30. Different artists will be performing on all the different days. Moreover, the organizers have revealed that more surprise acts will be announced soon.

Details about SEVENTEEN's future activities

SEVENTEEN will also be going on their tour titled Follow Again, which is scheduled to kick off in March 2024. The first show will be held in Incheon on March 30- March 31, and then they will perform in Seoul on April 27 and April 28. They will appear in Osaka on May 18 and May 19 and will end the tour with two shows on May 25 and May 26 at Kanagawa. Moreover, the subunit BSS will be performing at Golden Wave in Taiwan.

Additionally, they are also included in the Weverse con lineup, which will be held in South Korea in June 2024. However, the most exciting news of all is that the K-pop sensation is headlining the Lollapalooza festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and September 8. The band is booked and busy for the coming days, where they will be traveling and performing across the globe. Moreover, the group will also release new music in April.

