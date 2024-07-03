BTS and SEVENTEEN’s friendship is an open secret in the K-pop industry, where the members often interact with each other, showcasing their relationship. In various events, the members of both groups are often seen interacting with each other, which then turns into adorable moments forever cherished by fans of both groups. However, one such incident has remained in everyone’s hearts for years to come.

When SEVENTEEN's Joshua and Hoshi ran to hug BTS' V

In 2016, after years of hard work and struggle, BTS finally won the Daesang Award, which is the highest accolade a group achieves during annual awards. That year, the group won the Artist of the Year at the MAMA Awards. The group was equally shocked by the announcement, as they were not expecting to win the accolade during the event. They defeated groups such as EXO, TWICE, Gfriend, and soloist Taeyeon to take the trophy home.

After the group made their winning speech, as they were walking off the stage, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Hoshi ran towards BTS member V, Kim Taehyung, to congratulate them on the win. The single moment indicates the mutual respect they have for each other and how they have shared a special bond for years. Moreover, both groups are also under the same label, strengthening their friendship over the years.

More about K-pop group BTS

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band comprising seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their popular songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans.

