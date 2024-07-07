SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan impresses with Badminton skills at competition; snapped with Moon Sang Min, Kim Kang Min and more

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan was spotted playing Badminton with his actor friends Moon Sang Min, Kim Kang Min and more. The idol has in the past expressed his love for various sports like Volleyball and Badminton. So it comes as no surprise that he took part in a Badminton competition with his friends. Here is a look at the Maestro singer showing off his moves.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan amazes with his Badminton skills

On July 7, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, Moon Sang Min, Kim Kang Min and more took part in a Badminton competition. The celebrities displayed their amazing sportsmanship and talented Badminton skills leaving the fans in awe. Seungkwan has also proved that he is a great sports player in the past as he and his team SEVENTEEN have played together in variety shows multiple times. Here is a look at the idol displaying his racquet skills.

More about SEVENTEEN and Seungkwan

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

Their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE includes 33 tracks in total including four new additions which are MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to Youth. Prior to the release, they held their concert SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO SEOUL on April 27 and April 28 in Seoul.

Seungkwan is the main vocalist of the group who is known for his sweet and melodious voice. Additionally, he is also a well-known entertainer and has even received awards for her variety show skills.

