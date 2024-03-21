SEVENTEEN’s BSS 6-year debut anniversary: Exploring Fighting phenomenon, journey so far, and more

BSS is the first sub-unit of the popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN. SEVENTEEN, the K-pop boy band known for its unique music style and name, has much more to offer to fans than just one group. SEVENTEEN is made up of 13 members, who are divided into 3 teams and they together make one team hence the name. S. Coups, Joshua, Jeonghan, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. From SEVENTEEN hails BSS a three-member group, which has been reigning over fans’ hearts and minds for six years now. Today, March 21 marks BSS’ 6th anniversary.

BSS: Formation, debut, and journey so far

The story of the formation of BSS, the sub-unit of SEVENTEEN is a fan-favorite. As it happens, SEVENTEEN members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, in a SEVENTEEN fan- meeting performed an unreleased single that the trio had worked on together, called Just Do It. It was meant as a special one-time performance, but the fans were not satisfied with just seeing the trio once, and they wanted more.

Fan’s unexpected roaring and exuberant reaction prompted the ultimate formation of the first sub-unit of SEVENTEEN known as BSS with three members: DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan. BSS, the name is an acronym for BooSeokSoon. BooSeokSoon is a portmanteau made up of syllables from the names of the band members, Boo from Boo Seungkwan, Seok from Lee Seokmin (DK’s full name), and Soon from Kwon Soonyoung (Hoshi’s birth name). The name was actually given by fans when DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan were still in their training period, before debuting as SEVENTEEN. BSS debuted with their single Just Do It on March 21, 2018, by releasing it as an official digital single.

BSS did not release anything for a long time and the three members focused on SEVENTEEN and its group activities. Finally, after five years BSS announced that they would release their first single album, Second Wind. The album was released on February 6, 2023, with a music video for the lead single Fighting featuring the rapper, Lee Young Ji. The single album in total has 3 tracks, the other two are 7 PM ft. Peder Elias and Lunch. The album sold over 478,000 copies on its first day of release, breaking the record for the most albums sold by a sub-unit.

BSS won Daesang for Performance of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards. On March 10, 2024, BSS released The Reasons of My Smiles, OSt for Queen of Tears.

Exploring Fighting phenomenon

The song Fighting by BSS which features rapper Lee Young Ji is a shot glass of power, once it lands on your ears you can not avoid the surge of strength you feel. A fun and energizing song that matches the whole concept of BSS. Fighting, the song gives you a strong shot of unending power that you feel surging through your veins. Fighting became an anthem for its compelling and utterly delightful composition, with the cherry on the cake rap by Lee Young Ji.

The song was not only loved by fans but other K-pop idols and celebs revelled in the tsunami of Fighting. The song’s dance challenge was done by idols and celebs everywhere, like Suga, Cha Joo Young, &TEAM, The Boyz, Enhypen, STAYC, TWICE, and many more. BSS with Lee Young Ji performed the song at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, where DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan began the performance off-stage with a skit and got everybody to participate in it, and everybody became part of it. Celebs were clapping, jumping, and shouting Fighting. Such a circumstance hardly comes into being, where you see all your favorite celebs, and idols enjoying themselves together. The song is truly a phenomenon that engulfed everyone in it. Now, let’s jam on BSS songs.

