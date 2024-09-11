Shin Hye Sun and Jo Hye Joo compete for Kang Hoon’s heart in Dear Hyeri teaser and posters

Dear Hyeri has released new character posters and a teaser ahead of its premiere. This healing romance drama centers on Joo Eun Ho (played by Shin Hye Sun), an announcer who develops dissociative identity disorder after the disappearance of her younger sibling and a breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Jung Hyun Oh (played by Lee Jin Wook).

Shin Hye Sun will take on dual roles as Joo Eun Ho, a veteran announcer with little presence, and Joo Hye Ri, a parking lot attendant. Lee Jin Wook stars as Jung Hyun Oh, a popular announcer, while Kang Hoon plays the naive and single announcer Kang Joo Yeon. Jo Hye Joo portrays junior announcer Baek Hye Yeon, who has a one-sided crush on Kang Joo Yeon.

The new character poster features Kang Joo Yeon leaning against someone with a relaxed smile. The blue background, reminiscent of a calm ocean, accentuates Joo Yeon’s distant gaze and gentle smile. The caption, “I keep thinking about it because it’s the first time,” hints at Joo Yeon’s captivating romance. Additionally, the poster invites curiosity with its inclusion of flowers, butterflies, and a small notebook on someone’s back, suggesting deeper plotlines to the story.

Another character poster features Baek Hye Yeon against a vibrant pink background. Leaning confidently against someone, she gazes directly at the camera with a bold presence. The pink flowers and butterfly accentuate the poster’s lively energy. The caption, “Sunbae! I have two hearts,” contrasts with the lead character’s composed demeanor, highlighting Hye Yeon’s dynamic charm and enthusiasm.

The newly released short-form teaser centers on Joo Yeon, who has lost touch with what happiness feels like. In the video, Hye Yeon asks Joo Yeon, “What’s your wish, sunbae?” to which Joo Yeon responds, “My wish is for the Earth to be destroyed,” showcasing his quirky personality. Hye Ri’s voiceover then adds, “He’s unfriendly, but he’s kind only to his own people,” as Joo Yeon is depicted helping to push a colleague’s car in the parking lot.

In the next scene, Hye Ri confesses, “Hello, Announcer Kang Joo Yeon, I really liked you,” prompting Joo Yeon to urgently search for her, marking the start of their interaction. Meanwhile, Hye Yeon, who has been watching, confidently declares, “Kang Joo Yeon has a girl now,” as Hye Ri and Joo Yeon meet joyfully in the parking lot. When Hye Ri greets Joo Yeon with a “Hello, Joo Yeon,” he responds with a bright smile, replacing his usual neutral expression, and fueling anticipation for their blossoming romance.

Dear Hyeri is set to premiere on September 23 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

