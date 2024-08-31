Happy Shin Hye Sun day: Ballerina in Angel's Last Mission Love, quirky royalty in Mr. Queen and more versatile roles by actress

Shin Hye Sun is a talented and often underappreciated actress known for her diverse roles. She started her career with a debut in School 2013, part of the long-running School series, where she landed a role as a schoolgirl after a successful audition. Interestingly, her character shared her own name.

Shin Hye Sun started landing more prominent roles in 2015 with Oh My Ghost and She Was Pretty. While both were romantic comedies, her characters were quite distinct. Her big breakthrough came in 2016 with Five Enough, where her portrayal of a gullible, naively romantic woman, alongside actor Sung Hoon, won over many viewers. That same year, she also appeared in the fantasy-romance drama The Legend of the Blue Sea, marking a significant rise in her career as she took on diverse roles across multiple genres.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at the versatile roles played by Shin Hye Sun:

Thirty But Seventeen

Gong Woo Jin (Yang Se Jong) has struggled to connect with others since a tragic accident in his youth, and self-improvement is the least of his concerns. His world changes when he meets Woo Seo Ri (Shin Hye Sun), a woman who wakes up from a 13-year coma. As they uncover their intertwined destinies, they find solace in each other, offering mutual emotional support throughout their journey.

Woo Jin and Seo Ri both endured the same traumatic event in high school, which profoundly impacted their lives in different ways. Woo Jin, in particular, has retreated into complete seclusion, isolating himself from the world and becoming a shadow of his former self. However, when he reconnects with Seo Ri, he discovers that she holds the key to confronting his past trauma and finding a path to healing and freedom.

The Hymn of Death

Set against the backdrop of Japan’s occupation of Korea, The Hymn of Death tells the poignant story of Yoon Shim Deok (Shin Hye Sun), a music student who falls in love with playwright Kim Woo Jin (Lee Jong Suk). Despite Woo Jin being married, their paths cross again years later, with Shim Deok now a renowned soprano.

Their renewed romance, however, is deemed illicit by society. Faced with societal condemnation, will they succumb to the pressures around them or take control of their own destinies? Hymn of Death is inspired by the tragic love story of Korea’s first soprano, Yun Sim Deok, and literary critic Kim Woo Jin. Shim Deok’s legacy includes a hauntingly beautiful record titled Eulogy of Death, which she performed and has since been adapted in various forms.

Angel's Last Mission: Love

Angel's Last Mission: Love is a must-watch if you enjoy intense, doomed romance. This drama pulls no punches when it comes to wrenching your heart into a million tiny pieces, and that's precisely what makes it so compelling.

Angel Kim Dan (L) is sent to Earth to carry out tasks that aid humanity. Though he is kind-hearted and committed to his mission, he generally keeps his distance from people's lives—until he encounters Lee Yeon Seo (Shin Hye Sun). Yeon Seo is a blind woman who defies expectations; she is sharp-witted, fiercely determined, and the first human ever to hear Dan speak.

Though initially intrigued by Yeon Seo, Kim Dan manages to move on from their first encounter. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he saves her from a car accident. Given a final task—to make her fall in love—he assumes it will be simple; after all, who doesn’t want to fall in love? Yet, Yeon Seo is far more challenging than anyone he’s ever encountered.

Shattered by the loss of her family and her ballerina career, Lee Yeon Seo is fiercely independent, closed-off, and often contentious, leading to plenty of heated arguments. Yet, despite their constant clashes, they find unexpected comfort in each other's company. Their romance, forbidden by divine decree, is tested by numerous challenges. Angel’s Last Mission: Love is bound to become one of your all-time favorites. With standout performances from Shin Hye Sun, L, and the rest of the cast, you'll be swept up in their poignant love story and cheering for their happy ending until the very last moment.

Mr. Queen

Jang Bong Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk) is a culinary genius, boasting impressive skills as the chief chef at The Blue House, the President’s official residence. His striking good looks and unapologetic arrogance only amplify his bold personality. However, life takes a bizarre turn when Bong Hwan is involved in a freak accident that transports him back in time into the body of Kim So Yong (Shin Hye Sun), a queen from the Joseon period. Thrust into a completely foreign time and place and inhabiting a woman’s body, Bong Hwan finds himself in a hilariously chaotic situation as he navigates this unexpected new world.

Bong Hwan, a notorious flirtatious playboy, gets a taste of his own medicine as he navigates his new life in Queen Kim So Yong's body. His unconventional behavior sparks chaos and comedy within the royal palace, leading to a series of amusing situations. Driven by his curious nature, So Yong uncovers several palace secrets and introduces modern flavors to the royal kitchen.

Mr. Queen not only delivers laughs and drama but also explores the socio-cultural biases and gender inequalities of the feudal era, offering a fresh perspective on love and power dynamics. Shin Hye Sun excels in her role, brilliantly showcasing her flair for comedy. Choi Jin Hyuk perfectly complements her, and together, they create a dynamic and harmonious on-screen partnership.

See You in My 19th Life

See You in My 19th Life is a romance drama that follows Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun), who has been reincarnated multiple times over nearly a thousand years and retains memories of all her past lives. After her 18th life ends tragically, Ban Ji Eum resolves to find Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun), a man she encountered in her previous life in her 19th.

Her quirky and vibrant personality characterizes Ban Ji Eum, yet her eyes hint at melancholy, reflecting her deep thoughts. Unlike ordinary people, Ji Eum remembers all her past lives, spanning nearly a thousand years. The drama offers a refreshing take on reincarnation, exploring the intriguing concept of someone retaining memories of all their previous lives. Fans will appreciate how this K-drama adds a unique twist to the typical romance plot by blending past and present lives. Shin Hye Sun's remarkable performance as someone who recalls her entire past makes for a captivating watch.

Welcome to Samdalri

Cho Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun) is a rising fashion photographer in Seoul, determined not to be just another "big fish in a small pond" back in her hometown of Samdalri. However, her dreams unravel when she is falsely accused of bullying her assistant, leading to her being canceled by those who once admired her.

Stripped of everything she has worked for, she reluctantly returns to her hometown after eight years, primarily to avoid confronting Cho Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook), her former best friend and the only man she has ever loved. Yong Pil’s unwavering patience and understanding serve as both a comforting shore and a steady anchor in Sam Dal's messy life.

Welcome to Samdalri hits all the right notes with its simple yet poignant narrative that warmly envelops you. It addresses themes of grief, grudges, and heartbreak while delivering a clear message: live in the moment and strive to be the best version of yourself. Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook bring their characters to life with charm and portray Sam Dal and Yong Pil with a natural ease. Their chemistry is playful and mature, making their on-screen relationship genuine. Combined with a compelling story, a beautiful setting, and a fantastic ensemble cast, this drama offers a genuinely wholesome viewing experience.

Dear Hyeri

Although Dear Hyeri is yet to be released, it already promises to showcase a new dimension of Shin Hye Sun’s versatile acting, as she takes on a dual-personality character. This healing romance drama centers on Joo Eun Ho (Shin Hye Sun), an announcer who develops dissociative identity disorder after the disappearance of her younger sibling and a breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook).

Shin Hye Sun stars as Joo Eun Ho, a seasoned announcer who struggles with a lack of presence, while Lee Jin Wook plays Jung Hyun Oh, a star announcer and the epitome of the “perfect guy.” Although they were in a long-term relationship for eight years before breaking up, their interactions often appear as bickering rivals. However, beneath the surface, their eyes frequently reveal a deeper longing to reconnect.

Joo Eun Ho, a 14-year veteran news reporter, is known for her minimal presence and sharp attitude. The newly released stills capture her deeply focused as she studies the script in preparation for the news. Often dressed in a sharp suit with neatly applied makeup and a calm, friendly smile, Joo Eun Ho exemplifies the professional demeanor of a seasoned reporter on camera.

Behind the scenes, Joo Eun Ho faces significant struggles. Despite ongoing criticism from her boss, she remains resolute and continues to assert herself. With 14 years of experience as a reporter, she has never been on air solo for more than 14 minutes. Her dedication is evident in her willingness to work through weekends to secure exclusive reports, showcasing her unwavering commitment to her profession.

A significant turning point for Joo Eun Ho in the drama is her breakup with Jung Hyun Oh, her partner of eight years, combined with her emotional wounds from family issues. The drama explores her inner turmoil as she watches Jung Hyun Oh succeed while she faces her own struggles. There is considerable anticipation for Shin Hye Sun’s portrayal of these intricate emotions, especially as she navigates her dual roles.

