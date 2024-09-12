‘So much to learn from her’: Kim Jae Young commends The Judge from Hell co-star Park Shin Hye’s acting expertise

Kim Jae Young, the South Korean actor who is best known for his role in the drama Love in Contract, is all set to lead a brand new K-drama The Judge from Hell alongside Park Shin Hye. Sharing his acting experience with the popular actress, Kim Jae Young commended her and said there is “so much to learn from her.”

On September 12, 2024, Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young sat for an interview with the South Korean media outlet Newsen.

In the interview, Kim Jae Young shared his experience of acting and sharing a screen with the highly noted actress Park Shin Hye. The actor began by thanking Park Shin Hye for working with him on The Judge from Hell.

Kim Jae Young commended Park Shin Hye by saying she is a highly principled actress, and while noting her acting expertise, he said there is “so much to learn from her.” The Love in Contract actor further added that “although she is my senior”, she is younger than him and was very considerate and helpful and guided him as they worked together.

The actor shared that he learned a lot from his The Judge from Hell co-star by “observing” how she has been consistently giving brilliant performances over the years.

Talking about Park Shin Hye’s character Kang Bit Na in The Judge from Hell, Kim Jae Young said that her character was extremely challenging but the Doctor Slump actress never showed so and gave her “best until the end.”

He added that although Kang Bit Na is a demon and an anti-hero character, Park Shin Hye’s charm makes her a character that “you can't hate.” She might be intense but she also has a compelling and protective quality.

The Judge from Hell is an upcoming fantasy action and romance K-drama following the story of Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na, a demon from hell living on earth disguised as a criminal court judge, and Kim Jae Young as Han Da On, a warm-hearted detective.

The Judge from Hell is set to premiere on September 21, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on SBS and will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

