The Judge from Hell stills: Park Shin Hye embodies demonic judge, Kim Jae Young becomes charming detective

Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s upcoming fantasy romance The Judge from Hell has revealed new stills ahead of its premiere later this month. The new stills preview the contrasting personalities of Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s characters who come together to fulfill the common goal of catching criminals.

On September 10, 2024, SBS unveiled new stills from The Judge from Hell featuring the leads raising excitement for their chemistry in the drama.

The first set of stills shows Park Shin Hye as she embodies Kang Bit Na who is a demon from hell. She is a demon judge who has taken justice into her own hands and is sending bad humans to hell by killing them.

The stills depict Kang Bit Na as a bold demonic judge as she has a strong expression on her face and is working tirelessly on her desk. While a still also depicts Park Shin Hye behind the camera.

See Park Shin Hye’s stills from The Judge from Hell here:

The second set of stills featuring Kim Jae Young as detective Han Da On. In the first still, we see Han Da On in his detective uniform with a serious expression on his face.

While in the second still, Kim Jae Young has an adorable expression while looking from the side of his at someone. It seems that Han Da On is a charming detective who has the kind heart to even melt Park Shin Hye’s devilish cold exterior.

Finally, the last stills shows the inescapable charisma as he gives a sweet smile and his striking visuals grab the attention of the viewers. Han Da On is a keen observer with sharp skills who goes to great lengths to catch criminals but within the limits of the law.

Check out the new stills of Kim Jae Young here:

The stills raise excitement for the chemistry that Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young will bring to the front in The Judge from Hell. The drama is set to premiere on SBS on September 21, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) while it will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

