Son Suk Ku gets caught in malicious trap by Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, and Hong Kyung in latest teaser of Troll Factory

Son Suk Ku, who was last seen in A Killer Paradox, is coming back with another thriller. The actor is known for his distinguished acting skills and brooding figure. The D.P. actor will be coming back to the big screens with a thriller movie titled Troll Factory alongside the main antagonists Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, and Hong Kyung. The latest teaser shows the cast in action and adds to the suspense.

Son Suk Ku gets caught in a vicious trap by Troll Factory’s Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, and Hong Kyung in the latest teaser

The thrilling trailer of Troll Factory begins with the voice of a woman saying the whole mess happened because of that one trashy article. Cut to journalist Im Sang Jin (Son Suk Ku) who is caught in a vicious trap where he is being accused of killing a person, who died allegedly because of his article. But the trap is deeper and more malicious than it looks, soon he gets a tip about a group Troll Factory. The roots of this group go deeper than ever thought, they are in cahoots with powerful people who use them for their purposes. Im Sang Jin is boycotted by everyone online and offline. He is suspended from office and so he takes on himself to get to the bottom of this malignant pit.

In the teaser, we also meet the antagonists, three men who are the masterminds behind the Troll Factory. Jjingbboekking (Kim Sung-Cheol), Chattatkat (Kim Dong-Hwi), and Paebtaek (Hong Kyung) work through their witty nicknames. Son Suk Ku who plays Im Sang Jin enters a cat-and-mouse game with these three trollers, as they tell him the truth about how they used his article to create confusion and ruin lives. The four characters smile towards the end of the teaser adding suspense to the environment who will at the end win in the game?

Watch Son Suk Ku's Troll Factory's teaser here.

More about Troll Factory starring Son Suk Ku, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, and Hong Kyung

Troll Factor is a crime thriller movie that stars Son Suk Ku in the protagonist’s role and Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, and Hong Kyung as antagonists and the main brains behind the malevolent Troll Factory who now uses the power of social media at their whims.

The new poster released by Ace Maker movie shows Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, and Hong Kyung in the background with their nicknames taped on their heads while the cornered Son Suk Ku sits raddled with a puzzled expression on his face. Son Suk Ku’s perplexed figure proves that he is caught in a vicious game by the Troll Factory and is cornered, but he will find the truth behind these people who manipulate public opinion by using the internet. The poster further has a line that reads “How much can you believe what you read on the internet?”

The storyline will bring to the foreground the dangerous side of today’s world that is controlled by the internet and social media. In today’s world whatever the internet says, bad or good becomes the truth, and no one raises even an eye. The question remains how much of it is actually true and how it affects lives? The plot with the added suspense of crime, increases the anticipation as to what the film will portray, but we can expect the truth of this world which is not as pretty as it looks.

The movie Troll Factory is set to release on March 27, 2024 in theatres. Get ready for this new crime thriller and don’t miss out!

