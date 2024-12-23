Song Joong Ki reveals how his 'natural baby face' helped in playing 20 years younger character in Bogota: City of the Lost

Song Joong Ki is currently preparing for the premiere of his upcoming crime thriller, Bogota: City of the Lost. In this film, he will portray a 19-year-old Guk Hee. In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on playing such a young character and whether he had to use any special makeup to achieve the look.

On December 23, Song Joong Ki appeared in an interview with a K-media outlet to discuss his upcoming film, Bogota: City of the Lost. In the film, he depicts Guk Hee's life story, spanning from age 19 to his 30s. The actor, who is currently 39 in real life, has impressed fans with the recently released stills, which show how perfectly he nailed the teenage look.

When asked if he had to use special makeup to look younger, he laughed and said, "I'm naturally baby-faced." He added that the only change he had to make was adding freckles. "Since the sun is so strong in Colombia, many kids had freckles. We got the idea to add freckles as part of the makeup," he explained.

Song Joong Ki was also asked to share his thoughts on playing a 19-year-old in the film. He shockingly revealed that, initially, he declined the casting offer because he felt more embarrassed and awkward than burdened.

Advertisement

"I thought it was something younger actors should do," the Vincenzo actor candidly shared. He elaborated further, explaining that once he adjusted to the role, he focused on portraying the character with utmost dedication to overcome his initial awkwardness.

In Bogota: City of the Lost, Song Joong Ki will portray Guk Hee, a young man who arrives in Bogotá, Colombia, at the age of 19. After losing everything to the IMF crisis in Korea, he decides to start a new life. In hopes of change, he forges a friendship with Soo Young (played by Lee Hee Joon ), a customs broker, and becomes entangled with an influential figure in the Korean community, Sergeant Park (played by Kwon Hae Hyo).

With this stellar main cast ensemble, director Kim Sung Je's Bogota: City of the Lost is set to premiere on December 31.

ALSO READ: 'From the heart...': BTS' V receives warm support from late jazz icon Bing Crosby's son Harry over White Christmas collab