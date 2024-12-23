Song Joong Ki gets compared to Tom Cruise by Bogota: City of the Lost co-star Lee Hee Joon for dedication

Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon's upcoming film, Bogota: City of the Lost, is all set to hit the theaters on December 31. Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, the actors are appearing in interviews to get the word out there. In such a conversation with a K-media outlet, Lee Hee Joon talked about his admiration for his co-star and why he thinks he bears a resemblance to Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.

In an interview with a Korean media outlet on December 23, Lee Hee Joon said, "It may be a bit odd, but in some ways, I think Song Joong Ki resembles Tom Cruise." The Bogota: City of the Lost actor elaborated that his co-star never fails to amaze him with his utmost dedication to his craft and works tirelessly until the very end.

"I can't imagine doing that myself, but he manages it so well," Lee Hee Joon said, further explaining why he compared him to the Hollywood star.

In addition, he talked about how Song Joong Ki always looks after everyone on the set. He revealed that the Vincenzo actor takes care of all the cast and crew like a producer and pays extra attention to the small things.

"If there's a foreign extra, he would go to that person and comfort them. He would give them some advice to make them feel comfortable," Lee Hee Joon recalled the time he spent with his co-star filming in Colombia.

Bogota: City of the Lost is an upcoming crime thriller that has been directed by director Kim Sung Je. It depicts the story of Guk Heem, who arrives in Bogotá, Colombia, after facing a major financial setback in the IMF Crisis in Korea. While hoping to start anew in the new city, he meets Soo Young, a customs broker who soon forges a friendship with Guk Hee.

Song Joong Ki, known for his strong screen presence in works like Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun, will be seen as Guk Hee, while Lee Hee Joon will portray Soo Young. In addition, Kwon Hae Hyo is set to appear as Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the Korean community in Bogotá.

