Source Music begins global audition in search of LE SSERAFIM's junior girl group; know how to apply

Source Music, the house to the popular girl group LE SSERFIM has announced that they have begun global auditions to search for a new girl group. This girl group will be the juniors of LE SSERAFIM and the registrations for the global auditions have begun on the official website of Source Music.

On September 8, 2024, the South Korean media outlet News 1 reported that LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music, a subsidiary of the noted K-pop label HYBE has begun the search for its next girl group.

Source Music will begin pre-registration for the global audition to search for LE SSERAFIM’s junior girl group beginning on September 9, 2024. Any girl born after 2006 is eligible to apply. The application fields include vocals, rap, dance, and others (instrument, acting composition, and more).

The online applications for the global audition will open on Source Music’s official website from September 9 to 22, 2024. Those who pass in this preliminary round will be called for offline auditions in 15 major cities worldwide, including Seoul, Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Bangkok, Toronto, Vancouver, Tokyo, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Osaka, Singapore, and Petaling Jaya, from October 5 to November 4.

From these rounds, the girls who pass will get a chance to sign a trainee contract with Source Music.

Source Music is a noted K-pop agency that is home to the worldwide popular girl group LE SSERAFIM. The group consists of five members: Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Sakura, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae.

Most recently, LE SSERAFIM made a comeback with the release of their highly awaited 4th mini album CRAZY on August 30, 2024, alongside the lead track of the same name. CRAZY was accompanied by a powerful music video that incorporated an intricate voguing.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM has been confirmed to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards as a pre-show performer at UBS Arena in New York on September 11, 2024, EDT (September 12 KST).

LE SSERAFIM also debuted on the UK’s Official Singles Chart with the title track CRAZY marking the first for the girl group.

