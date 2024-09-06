LE SSERAFIM confirmed to grace MTV VMAs 2024 as pre-show performer; Know details

K-pop's dynamic quintet, LE SSERAFIM, is set to electrify the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) as a pre-show performer, marking yet another milestone in their illustrious career. Slated for September 10, 2024 (local time), the VMAs will see LE SSERAFIM bringing their signature energy to the pre-show stage, promising an unforgettable performance that will set the tone for the night’s festivities.

The group, comprised of Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae, is no stranger to high-profile stages. They recently captivated audiences at Coachella where they debuted their track 1-800-Hot-N-Fun. Their latest release, the fourth mini-album CRAZY, hit the shelves on August 30, 2024, with the lead single's English version and remixes dropping on September 2.

LE SSERAFIM's presence at the VMAs comes as they are also nominated for Best Push Performance of the Year. This nod recognizes their impact with the global hit single EASY, putting them in competition with other emerging stars like GloRilla, Jessie Murph, Teddy Swims, and Laufey. Their nomination reflects not just their rising influence but also their growing foothold in the global music scene.

Their appearance at the VMAs is part of a broader wave of K-pop’s influence on international music awards this year. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BTS’ Jungkook are also making a remarkable feat, with Lisa set to deliver a solo performance and Jungkook receiving nominations for his collaboration with Latto on Seven.

Advertisement

The Best K-Pop category is a battleground of international talent, featuring Lisa's ROCKSTAR against NCT DREAM’s Smoothie, NewJeans’ Super Shy, Stray Kids’ LALALALA, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Deja Vu. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN and NewJeans are the finalists for Best Group, a testament to their impressive contributions and fan support.

As the ceremony approaches, the excitement is palpable. With live performances and memorable moments on the horizon, the MTV VMAs 2024 promises to be a celebration of music and artistry, showcasing the vibrant diversity of today’s global music landscape. The event will air live on September 10 at 5:30 am IST, offering fans a night of unforgettable entertainment.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa grabs 4 nominations for ROCKSTAR, BTS' Jungkook earns 2 with Seven, and more K-pop nods