BTS’ Jin spotted at his cousin’s wedding; fans can’t stop gushing over how good the singer looks; Check out

Fans were delighted to spot BTS' Jin attending his cousin's wedding recently. They couldn't help but admire his appearance, praising his good looks and charm. Jin, who recently returned after completing his mandatory military service, has begun a series of events, including a meet and greet held on BTS' 11th debut anniversary. Additionally, he is scheduled to make an appearance at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, adding to the excitement surrounding his activities post-military service.

BTS’ Jin spotted at cousin’s wedding

BTS' Jin was spotted by fans attending his cousin's wedding recently. Jin, who recently completed his mandatory military service, making him the first BTS member to do so, was seen glowing and looking handsome at the event. Fans were thrilled to see him happy and enjoying the celebration.

Fans also expressed how fortunate Jin's cousin must feel to have a global superstar like Jin attend his wedding. They praised Jin's appearance, noting how stunning he looked in a black suit paired with a white shirt and black tie, which gave him a formal and chic appearance.

His buzz cut, a result of his recent military service, added to his distinguished look. Fans went on to describe Jin as looking very regal and princely, capturing attention with his elegant attire and personality at the wedding.

BTS' Jin returned from his mandatory military service on June 12 KST and promptly held a meet and greet with fans the following day, June 13th, at Seoul’s Jamsil Arena. Fans who were selected through a raffle for the event had the opportunity to share either a light hug or a handshake with Jin, depending on their preference.

Advertisement

More about BTS’ Jin’s recent activities

On July 3rd, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS' Jin will serve as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, commencing on July 27th. Although the exact schedule has not yet been revealed, the agency mentioned that Jin will take part in the torch relay, aiming to promote messages of harmony and peace through his participation.

The torch relay for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commenced in April from Olympia, Greece, and will traverse through 64 regions, encompassing both urban and coastal areas of France, leading up to the opening ceremony. Torchbearers, including Jin, will journey through significant historical sites symbolizing the host country's rich cultural heritage.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope’s sister Ji Woo visits and gets clicked with ARMYs at RM’s sister’s newly opened café; SEE PICS