Aadujeevitham: Mohanlal, Suriya, Dulquer, Prabhas extend warm wishes to Prithviraj and team

Aadujeevitham is poised to be a significant milestone in Prithviraj's career, and he has spared no effort in promoting the movie. Numerous celebrities have extended their best wishes to Prithviraj, Blessy, and the entire team for Aadujeevitham.

The Magnum Opus of Malayalam cinema, Aadujeevitham, has finally been released today after a staggering 6 years of production and an incredible 16 years of dedication from director Blessy and actor Prithviraj. Adapted from the novel by Benyamin, Aadujeevitham narrates the true story of Najeeb from Alleppey.

Celebrities send their love and wishes for Prithviraj

Actor Prabhas, a close friend of Prithviraj and co-star in Salaar, extended his heartfelt wishes to Prithviraj through his Instagram story. He wrote, "Keep on shining @therealprithvi. I've seen your dedication firsthand, and I know how hard you have worked on this film. Here's to many more well-deserved victories ahead."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who shares a special bond with Prithviraj and is the lead actor of Prithviraj’s Empuran, conveyed his wishes to Prithviraj through X.

He expressed, "Following 'The Goat Life's' journey for a while now, and today is the big release! Kudos to Blessy for his unwavering vision and to Prithviraj and the entire team for their tireless efforts. This film is a labor of love, and I can't wait to experience it. Sending all my love and best wishes."

Actor Suriya, busy with Kanguva, also extended his wishes to Prithviraj. Having experienced physical transformations for his role, Suriya empathized with Prithviraj's dedication. He wished Prithviraj, Blessy, and AR Rahman for their efforts in X. Additionally, Suriya shared the trailer of Aadujeevitham, showcasing his support for the film.

Suriya wrote “14 years of passion to tell a story of survival #Aadujeevitham This transformation & effort to put this together can happen only once in a lifetime! Heartiest wishes to

@DirectorBlessy& Team @PrithviOfficial& @arrahman Sir for a grand release.”

Dulquer Salman took to his Instagram story to extend his heartfelt wishes to Prithviraj and the entire Aadujeevitham team. His post read, "Wishing dear Prithvi, Blessy sir, and the entire cast and crew the very best for the release today. You all deserve all the love in the world!"

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan added his voice to the chorus of well-wishers for the Aadujeevitham team on Twitter. He praised Prithviraj as an inspiration and sent his heartfelt wishes to the entire team for their project. Unni Mukundan also has an upcoming superhero movie, Jai Ganesh, slated for release next month during Vishu.

“Wishing Prithvi, Director Blessy and the entire team of #Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLife the very best for its theatrical release tomorrow! @PrithviOfficial#Inspiration ”- Unni Mukundan on X.

