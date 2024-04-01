Aadujeevitham box office collections: Prithviraj starrer grazes Biggest First weekend for a Malayalam film

Malayalam film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life had a record-breaking start at the Indian box office. The Prithiviraj led film grossed nearly Rs. 34 crore over its four-day weekend, which is the biggest ever start for a Malayalam film, beating the previous record holder Lucifer by nearly Rs. 10 crore. In India, the weekend generally refers to Friday to Sunday or simply the first three days of the run but In Kerala, Thursday releases are quite common, so many of the big films have had a four-day weekend.

Aadujeevitham Has Taken A Record-Breaking Start At The Box Office For Mollywood Films

Aadujeevitham also took down the first-weekend record in Kerala for Malayalam films with Rs. 23.25 crore approx, surpassing the previous record of Rs. 21.80 crore held by Bheeshma Parvam. The film could have scored higher but it had a relatively smaller release than other big films in order to retain most of the screens until the holiday period in two weeks.

Aadujeevitham Has Excellent Presales For The Weekdays As Well

The occupancies remained at high levels throughout the weekend, so there will be a huge spillover demand on weekdays and that is evident from the presales for today. With the sort of start film had and the incoming holiday period, it is poised to put some big lifetime numbers on the board, potentially breaking records and setting some new benchmarks.

The box office collections of Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 8.85 crore

Friday - Rs. 7.20 crore

Saturday - Rs. 8.50 crore

Sunday - Rs. 9.20 crore

Total - Rs. 33.80 crore

The film performed strongly outside Kerala as well, grossing more than Rs. 10 crore in four days. Tamil Nadu had a stellar debut of nearly Rs. 4 crore, the highest ever for a Malayalam film. Similarly, Karnataka earned nearly Rs. 3.50 crore while North India scored close to Rs. 2 crore.

Internationally, the film grossed USD 3.60 million (Rs. 30cr), with record-breaking numbers in several territories. The film wasn’t released in GCC countries other than UAE, due to censor issues. With a release there, it could have reached around USD 4.50 million overseas for Rs. 70 crore plus global weekend.

