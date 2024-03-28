Aadujeevitham Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran sets a new career high in Blessy’s survival-thriller The Goat Life

pinkvilla
Aadujeevitham Twitter review: 'Prithviraj sir, you are the GOAT'; Audience showers praise on Blessy directorial

Aadujeevitham Twitter review: 'Prithviraj sir, you are the GOAT'; Audience showers praise on Blessy directorial

 Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan tease new project together; share BTS pics

Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan tease new project together; share BTS pics

 Advance Booking Report: Crew and Godzilla X Kong gear up to start well on Good Friday

Advance Booking Report: Crew and Godzilla X Kong gear up to start well on Good Friday

 Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari locks THIS '83 actor to play Bharat in Ranbir Kapoor-led upcoming ambitious trilogy?

Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari locks THIS '83 actor to play Bharat in Ranbir Kapoor-led upcoming ambitious trilogy?

 The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey turns journalist to investigate Godhra incident, movie to hit theaters on THIS date

The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey turns journalist to investigate Godhra incident, movie to hit theaters on THIS date

 Shraddha Kapoor turns heads with her breathtaking ethnic styles as she cruises in her vibrant red Lamborghini

Shraddha Kapoor turns heads with her breathtaking ethnic styles as she cruises in her vibrant red Lamborghini

 Speculation Over Leonardo DiCaprio's Engagement Heightens After Vittoria Ceretti's Lunch Date Bling; Discover Truth Behind Actor's Alleged Engagement

Speculation Over Leonardo DiCaprio's Engagement Heightens After Vittoria Ceretti's Lunch Date Bling; Discover Truth Behind Actor's Alleged Engagement

 Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12: Manga SPOILERS, Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12: Manga SPOILERS, Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

 Aadujeevitham: Mohanlal, Suriya, Dulquer, Prabhas extend warm wishes to Prithviraj and team

Aadujeevitham: Mohanlal, Suriya, Dulquer, Prabhas extend warm wishes to Prithviraj and team
Aadujeevitham Twitter review: 'Prithviraj sir, you are the GOAT'; Audience showers praise on Blessy directorial

Aadujeevitham Twitter review: 'Prithviraj sir, you are the GOAT'; Audience showers praise on Blessy directorial

 Advance Booking Report: Crew and Godzilla X Kong gear up to start well on Good Friday

Advance Booking Report: Crew and Godzilla X Kong gear up to start well on Good Friday

 Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari locks THIS '83 actor to play Bharat in Ranbir Kapoor-led upcoming ambitious trilogy?

Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari locks THIS '83 actor to play Bharat in Ranbir Kapoor-led upcoming ambitious trilogy?

 The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey turns journalist to investigate Godhra incident, movie to hit theaters on THIS date

The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey turns journalist to investigate Godhra incident, movie to hit theaters on THIS date

 Speculation Over Leonardo DiCaprio's Engagement Heightens After Vittoria Ceretti's Lunch Date Bling; Discover Truth Behind Actor's Alleged Engagement

Speculation Over Leonardo DiCaprio's Engagement Heightens After Vittoria Ceretti's Lunch Date Bling; Discover Truth Behind Actor's Alleged Engagement

 Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12: Manga SPOILERS, Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12: Manga SPOILERS, Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

 Aadujeevitham: Mohanlal, Suriya, Dulquer, Prabhas extend warm wishes to Prithviraj and team

Aadujeevitham: Mohanlal, Suriya, Dulquer, Prabhas extend warm wishes to Prithviraj and team

 Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to empower local artisans with new homegrown fashion label; actress shares details

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to empower local artisans with new homegrown fashion label; actress shares details

 Producer Dil Raju spills beans on Ram Charan starrer Game Changer’s release, songs

Producer Dil Raju spills beans on Ram Charan starrer Game Changer’s release, songs
‘Man Is a Menace’: Kelly Oubre Jr. Calls Referees ‘Bitches’ After Game-Deciding No Call Costs 76ers Win

‘Man Is a Menace’: Kelly Oubre Jr. Calls Referees ‘Bitches’ After Game-Deciding No Call Costs 76ers Win

Did Shaquille O’Neal Flirt With Ice Spice At Super Bowl? NBA Legend reacts to viral claim

Did Shaquille O’Neal Flirt With Ice Spice At Super Bowl? NBA Legend reacts to viral claim

 Real Reason Why The Rock Gave Himself Final Boss Moniker Gets Revealed

Real Reason Why The Rock Gave Himself Final Boss Moniker Gets Revealed

 Did Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Really Force Members to Wait Outside for Private Workout? La Gym Issues Statement

Did Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Really Force Members to Wait Outside for Private Workout? La Gym Issues Statement

 Watch: Steph Curry goes viral over telling response to Draymond Green ejection before kicking chair after dagger 3

Watch: Steph Curry goes viral over telling response to Draymond Green ejection before kicking chair after dagger 3

 ‘It’s Not Favorable for Us’: LeBron James on WHY He Vetoed Coach Darvin Ham’s Strategy in Comeback Win Against Clippers

‘It’s Not Favorable for Us’: LeBron James on WHY He Vetoed Coach Darvin Ham’s Strategy in Comeback Win Against Clippers

 ‘A Generational Athlete’: Ice Cube Aims Big With THIS WNBA Star as Big3 Offers Record-Breaking $5M

‘A Generational Athlete’: Ice Cube Aims Big With THIS WNBA Star as Big3 Offers Record-Breaking $5M

 What Was WWE Backstage REACTION When CM Punk Referenced Vince McMahon on Monday Night RAW ? Find Out

What Was WWE Backstage REACTION When CM Punk Referenced Vince McMahon on Monday Night RAW ? Find Out

 'Performance Enhancement Drugs': NBA Fans Roast LeBron James for His Joke About Post-Game Feeling

'Performance Enhancement Drugs': NBA Fans Roast LeBron James for His Joke About Post-Game Feeling
Taeyang, Jeon Somi’s agency THE BLACK LABEL hints at new girl group’s name; Files trademark for MÉOVV

Taeyang, Jeon Somi’s agency THE BLACK LABEL hints at new girl group’s name; Files trademark for MÉOVV

 Blood Free poster: Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo become center of everybody’s bloody schemes

Blood Free poster: Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo become center of everybody’s bloody schemes

 Did BTS' Jin take time off to support member SUGA ahead of basic military training at Nonsan Army Training Centre?

Did BTS' Jin take time off to support member SUGA ahead of basic military training at Nonsan Army Training Centre?

 Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min confirmed to lead upcoming rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM

Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min confirmed to lead upcoming rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM

BTS' SUGA begins basic military training at Nonsan Army Training Center amid ongoing public service

BTS' SUGA begins basic military training at Nonsan Army Training Center amid ongoing public service

 BTS Universe-inspired new K-drama Youth starring Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, more to have April premiere; Report

BTS Universe-inspired new K-drama Youth starring Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, more to have April premiere; Report

 Was Kim Soo Hyun paid reduced fee of 300 million KRW for Queen of Tears role? Low production costs reported

Was Kim Soo Hyun paid reduced fee of 300 million KRW for Queen of Tears role? Low production costs reported

 Lovely Runner introduces Kim Hye Yoon and Byun Woo Seok's love story with character relationship chart

Lovely Runner introduces Kim Hye Yoon and Byun Woo Seok's love story with character relationship chart

 Because I Want No Loss starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae completes filming; expected to premiere in August

Because I Want No Loss starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae completes filming; expected to premiere in August
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads with her breathtaking ethnic styles as she cruises in her vibrant red Lamborghini

Shraddha Kapoor turns heads with her breathtaking ethnic styles as she cruises in her vibrant red Lamborghini

 Tamannaah Bhatia gets into summer spirit with her breezy white kurta paired with Hermes Kelly bag

Tamannaah Bhatia gets into summer spirit with her breezy white kurta paired with Hermes Kelly bag

 Suhana Khan opts for grey bodycon dress for casual night out proving they’ll never go out of style

Suhana Khan opts for grey bodycon dress for casual night out proving they’ll never go out of style

 Alia Bhatt serves noteworthy airport look as she flaunts her love for statement arm candy worth Rs 2 lakhs

Alia Bhatt serves noteworthy airport look as she flaunts her love for statement arm candy worth Rs 2 lakhs

 Ananya Panday’s fiery red corseted top with ruched skirt and oversized blazer is formal finesse at its best

Ananya Panday’s fiery red corseted top with ruched skirt and oversized blazer is formal finesse at its best

 Nora Fatehi’s black bodysuit with pink cargo pants will make you want to ditch denim jeans

Nora Fatehi’s black bodysuit with pink cargo pants will make you want to ditch denim jeans

Kriti Sanon SLAYS in her airport look with brown cut-out mini dress, oversized black blazer, and Fendi sunglasses

Kriti Sanon SLAYS in her airport look with brown cut-out mini dress, oversized black blazer, and Fendi sunglasses

 Cocktail attire for women 2024; 9 do’s and don’ts from Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, and more

Cocktail attire for women 2024; 9 do’s and don’ts from Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, and more

 From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon, 6 Bollywood actresses who are giving satin a fashionable twist

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon, 6 Bollywood actresses who are giving satin a fashionable twist
The Goat Life movie poster

The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) Movie Review

Malayalam

Drama
Adventure

28 Mar 2024

User Rating

5.0/5

Rate this Movie

User Rating

5.0/5

Rate this Movie

Aadujeevitham Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran sets a new career high in Blessy’s survival-thriller The Goat Life

Planning to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest survival thriller flick, Aadujeevitham (aka The Goat Life) in theaters? Read Pinkvilla’s review of the survival flick for insights!

by S Devasankar

Published on Mar 28, 2024
Aadujeevitham Movie Review: Prithviraj’s The Goat Life sets new high in the survival genre

Aadujeevitham Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran sets a new career high in Blessy’s survival-thriller The Goat Life (PC. Prithviraj Sukumaran X)

Name: The Goat Life

Director: Blessy

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran,Amala Paul

Rating: 4

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham (also known as The Goat Life), has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, which began its pre-production over a decade and a half ago in 2009, has finally hit the silver screens on March 28th, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast including Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Talib Al Balushi, KR Gokul and many more in crucial roles. 

Needless to say, the hype surrounding the film has been surreal, with the fans’ eagerness only increasing as each second passes. The reviews that celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Mani Ratnam gave only added to the existing hype. But does the film really live up to the hype? Is it really worth the 16-year wait? Let’s discuss!

The Plot of Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is based on a book by the same name, written by Benyamin in 2008. The book in itself is the retelling of real-life incidents which took place in the former half of the 1990s. The film follows the tale of a laborer from Kerala, named Najeeb (Prithviraj Sukumaran), who leaves his eight-month pregnant wife, Sainu (Amala Paul), and travels to Saudi Arabia in search of jobs, to ensure a better life for his family. However, when he reaches the country, he is taken to the middle of the desert by his sponsor, Khafeel, who forces him into slavery as a goat herder. 

Over time, Najeeb’s life falls into a routine, where even the slightest mistake is met with lashes and stomps. The living conditions are meager, with kuboos being the only food that he received, with nothing but water to wash it down. Slowly, the line between Najeeb’s life and the life of the goats he herds blurs, with the protagonist being a part of the herd himself. Najeeb’s poignant life in the desert, how he escapes the clutches of his Arab enslaver, and finds his way back home forms the crux of the story.

What works in Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham hits it out of the ballpark with the technical aspects in the film. Starting with the cinematography, which has been done by Sunil KS. Each frame is nothing short of a painting, and conveys the poignancy, and the painstaking journey of Najeeb. The vibrant colors used in the film, with one particular color dominating depending upon the character’s mood, adds to the overall visual spectacle, that is The Aadujeevitham.

The editing by A Sreekar Prasad deserves a special mention as well, with each cut, and each transition helping to draw a parallel between what Najeeb’s life is now, and what it used to be. How he went from someone who practically resides in water in Kerala, to someone who is beat up for touching water in the gulf. The editing to a large extent helps communicate the painstaking journey of the protagonist. 

Next in line would be the music by AR Rahman and the sound design by Resul Pookutty. The two complement each other, with neither the sound, nor the score overshadowing the other. The music imbibes the melancholy in Najeeb’s life to the audience, while at the same time carrying an aura of divinity, something that helped the protagonist carry on through circumstances that were nothing short of hell. The sound design, as mentioned, complements this, bringing the character closer to the audience’s hearts. 

The art design by Ayoub Al Nahhas and Sethu Sivanandan, the VFX by Vishal Tom Phillip, the make up department, and every other department deserves a special mention as well, with every single back-end worker ensuring that the t’s are crossed and the i’s are dotted. 

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, the direction by Blessy. The filmmaker is known for his interest in human nature, and psychological aspects in films, and has nailed it yet again with Aadujeevitham. The conviction and the belief that the filmmaker had in the film and his vision is clearly visible in every single frame of the film.

Check out the trailer below:

What does not work in Aadujeevitham

One would have to nitpick to find faults in a film like Aadujeevitham. However, for someone who has read the novel by Blessy as well, it is quite possible that they find the film to be a bit rushed. One major incident from the book is immediately followed by the next in the film, which gives a sense of a time jump. This also means that the extent of cruelty of the Arbab from the novel has not been translated on to the silver screen. 

Nonetheless, it wouldn’t be correct to measure the quality of the film, with the similarity it has to the novel. In fact, the makers of the film have mentioned at the very beginning that the film is an adaptation of the novel, with minute details being changed to match the visual medium. That being said, it is also equally important to mention that the film has covered all important aspects from the book, and more so done justice to the novel as a whole.

Performances in Aadujeevitham

It would not be far-fetched to mention that Aadujeevitham is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s career best performance. The body transformation of the actor, as well as the mental and emotional turmoil has been wonderfully portrayed by the actor, and is sure to bring the audience weep at his condition.

Amala Paul’s performance as Sainu stands out as well. The filmmaker had added more to Sainu than what was mentioned in the role, however, it blends in seamlessly, and does not feel out of place at all.

KR Gokul’s performance as Hakeem, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Qadri and Talib Al Balushi’s role as the Khafeel deserve a special mention as well, bringing their respective roles to life. There is one particular sequence of KR Gokul where the actor stands out, bringing tears to the audience’s eyes. 

Final verdict of Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is a technically-sound film with each aspect blending in with the other seamlessly. The exceptional cinematography, sound quality, as well as the performances by Prithviraj, Amala Paul and KR Gokul demands and deserves a theater watch. As mentioned, the film turns a new leaf, and sets a new high to the survival thriller genre, and possibly Malayalam cinema as a whole.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

S Devasankar

S Devasankar

Journalist
A graduate in Economics, with heart made of cinema, Devasankar is vividly in love with world cinema!

