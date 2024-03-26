Prithviraj Sukumaran EXCLUSIVE: ‘I made Mohanlal sir do a take 17-18 times…’

Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke highly of Mohanlal's professionalism and humility on the set of their upcoming project, Empuraan (Lucifer 2), where Prithviraj served as the director.

Despite Mohanlal's 44 years of experience and esteemed status as one of the finest actors in the country, he always defers to the director's guidance. For an actor who has done thousands of scenes in his career and won multiple national awards, Mohanlal would ask Prithviraj for every single shot, saying, “Sir, what should I do?”

Prithviraj appreciates how Mohanlal naturally looks for guidance, showing that he's open to learning and collaborating on the script.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, talking about Mohanlal as an artist, Prithviraj said, “I had made Lal sir do 17-18 takes and not once, he asked me ‘why?’” The actor spoke about Mohanlal's willingness to trust the director's vision and submit himself to the creative process and mentioned how it deeply impressed him. Prithviraj expressed that he believes this level of dedication and respect for the director's vision is what sets Mohanlal apart as a truly great artist.

There were no compromises in Aadujeevitham’s production

Speakin to Pinkvilla, Prithviraj emphasized that no compromises were made in any aspect of the film's production or acting. The team was committed to achieving excellence in all technical aspects of the film, which is why they enlisted the talents of Resull Pookutty and A.R. Rahman for the project.

Prithviraj views the story as universal, transcending barriers, and believes that everyone should grasp Najeeb's emotions throughout his journey. A significant portion of the film is devoid of language, focusing solely on Najeeb and 700 goats for certain scenes.

The language chosen by Blessy and Prithviraj is that of human emotion, accessible to most through the heart. Initially, there was consideration to omit subtitles, aligning with Najeeb's perspective as he did not understand the Arbab's dialogues, aiming for audiences to experience the film through his lens. However, Prithviraj acknowledged that from a production standpoint, the decision not to use subtitles was quite risky.

Aadujeevitham isn't just about Prithviraj's physical transformation or Blessy's craft. It's about a man named Najeeb and his struggles in the desert with 700 goats, enduring captivity and torment.

According to Prithviraj, it's Najeeb's story- one that still echoes with many today, as Najeeb carries the weight of his traumatic memories and is living amidst us. Aadujeevitham is a powerful portrayal of Najeeb's resilience and his journey to overcome adversity.

Aadujeevitham is set to be released this week, and the lead actor Prithviraj, who has been involved with the project since 2008, dedicated 16 years to his portrayal of Najeeb, the protagonist. Prithviraj underwent significant physical transformation for the role, with filming commencing in 2018, culminating in a six-year journey to its release.

